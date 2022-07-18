Vidal enjoys a sunny Sunday on the rooftop in Rio de Janeiro

A new signing for Flamengo, midfielder Arturo Vidal is enjoying his first days in Rio de Janeiro in style. This Sunday (17), the Chilean posted a selfie on Instagram with the view from a penthouse in front of the beach.

Vidal was with his wife, family and friends in Barra da Tijuca, where the player played footvolley with fans and fans. Since his arrival in Brazil, the new number 32 red-black has shown himself to be attuned to the Brazilian climate.

“Finally at home. Beautiful Sunday for everyone. Beauty”, wrote the Flamengo midfielder in the sequence of stories.

Recently hired, Vidal has already been baptized by his teammates at CT Ninho do Urubu, when he participated in the first training sessions with the cast. Starting tomorrow (18), he can be registered and debut for Fla.

The first game will not be against Juventude, in the middle of the week, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão Serie A. Coach Dorival Jr. confirmed only Everton Cebolinha as a novelty in the related list. Thus, fans will have to wait at least one more round to follow the debut of the experienced 35-year-old athlete.