VIDEO: In testimony, witness says criminal police officer shouted ‘here is Bolsonaro’ before shooting PT in Foz do Iguaçu | West and Southwest

The case took place on July 9, in an association in Foz do Iguaçu. Municipal guard and PT treasurer Marcelo Arruda was celebrating his 50th birthday, when he was shot by Guaranho. The criminal police officer was also shot by Marcelo.

The witness said in the deposition that he works as a watchman and was passing through the association’s region the night the crime happened. The woman stated that she was on a motorcycle and needed to deviate from the path of Guaranho.

“I threw my motorcycle because I knew he wasn’t going to stop, that he was really coming on top. He went all out on the farm. I could only hear him clearly saying: ‘This is Bolsonaro, p****'”, he said. .

The watchman said he heard gunshots afterward. After that, she called the police, according to the affidavit.

Marcelo Arruda was even taken to the Municipal Hospital, but died hours later. Jorge Guaranho remains hospitalized, with no expected discharge.

Guaranho was indicted for doubly qualified murder, for clumsy motive and for causing common danger.

Deputy Camila Cecconello assessed that Guaranho did not plan the crime, since he received information about Marcelo’s party while participating in a barbecue with friends, and went to the place to provoke, returning for the second time because he felt offended, according to the investigations.

“According to the testimonies, which is what we have in the records, he came back because he felt offended by this escalation of the discussion, with this intensification of the discussion between the two”, said Camila.

For Camila, in order to be politically motivated, it would be necessary to identify a desire on the part of Guaranho to impede Marcelo’s political rights, which, for her, would be “complicated to say”.

Regarding the Civil Police’s conclusion, lawyer Ian Vargas, from the defense team for Marcelo’s family, said that investigations into complex cases like this take longer.

“Usually these inquiries take a while. Especially of this magnitude, with this complexity, with this amount of people who were heard and evidence to be collected such as cell phone, computer, vehicle, cameras from other places”.

Lawyer Carlos Bento, who is part of Guaranho’s defense team, said that the investigation may have ended in the eyes of the police, but that for the defense, “it is beginning”.

“Witnesses were heard that the defense did not have access to. They are witnesses who were at the party. They are witnesses who are certainly friends of the alleged victim.”

How it all happened, according to the police

The delegate informed that Guaranho went to the place of the anniversary with the aim of making a provocation.

Witnesses said the criminal police officer arrived in a car with the woman and a baby. In addition, the shooter’s car played a song in support of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

After that, an argument broke out. The delegate stated that witnesses reported that Marcelo threw a handful of earth at Guaranho’s vehicle. After the argument, the policeman left the scene

The Civil Police concluded, based on the testimonies, that Guaranho returned to the anniversary site because he felt humiliated. Upon returning to the birthday, the association’s doorman tried to prevent him from entering the place at the request of the party participants.

According to the analysis of the images, the discussion evolved in the following sequence:

Camila stated that Guaranho fired four shots, two of which hit Marcelo. On the other hand, PT shot 10 times, hitting the policeman four times.

In addition, the investigation points out that Marcelo had armed himself to defend himself, knowing of the probable return of Guaranho.

“The victim takes his firearm as protection against the perpetrator’s eventual return. And the victim points the firearm when he sees the perpetrator’s return, because he already knew that the perpetrator was armed. So, it is a natural attitude of the victim want to defend”.

According to the Civil Police, the criminal police officer was at a barbecue when he learned that Marcelo’s party was taking place.

According to investigations, the shooter learned through another person who was at the barbecue and had access to security camera footage of the association where Marcelo’s birthday was taking place.

Then, according to the delegate, Guaranho made no comments about the party. Despite this, the criminal police officer left the barbecue where it was and went to the place where Marcelo’s birthday was held.

Deputy Iane Cardoso also informed that an investigation was also opened to investigate the aggressions that Jorge Guaranho suffered after shooting Marcelo Arruda. Three people are investigated in the case.

Camila Cecconello said that the police are also awaiting an expert report to determine the seriousness of the aggressions suffered by Guaranho.

Guaranho shoots first. Marcelo and Guaranho order each other to put down their gun; Pâmela, Marcelo’s wife, tries to intervene in the discussion; Guaranho also draws his firearm; Marcelo takes the gun; Guaranho parks the car; PT carries the gun and puts it on his waist; Marcelo is told that Guaranho has entered; The policeman opens the gate by himself; Guaranho returns to the place, and the doorman tries to stop him; Guaranho leaves the place, and party participants ask the doorman to prevent him from entering, in case the policeman returns; The two begin to argue; Marcelo leaves the ballroom and throws a handful of dirt against Guaranho’s car; Guaranho goes to the association and, according to witnesses, puts music in support of Bolsonaro in the car;