Video: OAB demands rigorous investigation of man’s death in PM action – Gerais

Police say they acted after a man tried to steal a gun from one of them (photo: reproduction)

The Minas Gerais Brazilian Bar Association (OAB/MG) said this Sunday (7/17) that it is following the case of the man who died during a military police action in Vila Barraginha, in Contagem, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. The OAB Human Rights Commission said it was contacted by a relative of the victim who has a video of a military police officer shooting at close range in the face of the man who, moments before, “was crying out for his life”

The man, who is suspected of being the head of drug trafficking in the region, would be the third executed by the military in less than two weeks, according to the OAB statement.

“According to the residents, this execution and others took place because the alleged trafficker and others did not ‘pay’ the amounts of alleged corruption charged and owed to the police”, warned the commission, which considers the complaints “very serious” and demand that they be rigorously investigated. .

The president of the Human Rights Commission of the OAB/MG, William Santos, stated, in contact with the State of Mines, that “two of the police officers were arrested in the act”, after the case was reported. The action that took place around 10 pm on Saturday (7/16) would have been carried out to “search for about 60 thousand reais”.

“They will be punished in an exemplary manner by the Justice and we hope that those involved will be excluded from the ranks of the Military Police”, said William. Later, the president of the CDH OAB/MG said that situations such as this “crime against life, a crime of execution”, carried out by “few police officers, end up affecting the image of the corporation”.

Finally, William points out that he hopes the other military personnel involved will be removed.

The military said that the man tried to take a policeman’s gun and that, to defend himself, they shot him three times. He would have been taken to the Municipal Hospital of Contagem still alive, but he could not have resisted his injuries, according to the PM.

Check out the note from the Human Rights Commission of the Brazilian Bar Association

This Sunday morning, 07/17, we received a call from a relative of a resident of Vila Barraginha in the “industrial city” of Contagem, asking for help from the OAB.

With her the video images, one of them shows an execution made by a PM who drags a person (who is said to be a drug dealer) and shoots point blank in the face of that one, who, second before, was crying out for his life, already predicting his destiny, facts that happened on Saturday night, the 16th.

This is the third on-site run in less than 2 weeks.

The CDH, through one of its members, has been following the case since 01:30 am, called the authorities, such as the MP and the State Police Ombudsman itself.

According to the residents, this execution and others took place because the alleged trafficker and others did not “pay” the amounts of alleged corruption charged and owed to the police, facts which in themselves constitute very serious and which we demand that they be investigated rigorously.

Also families that have no connection to crime are being mocked by PMs.

This afternoon, the State Police Ombudsman, Dr Paulo Alkimim, in response, told us that two soldiers were identified and are under arrest.

We await and monitor referrals and their results.

BH on July 17, 2022.

William Santos

Board of Inclusion of the OAB/MG.