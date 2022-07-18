VIDEOS: Watch the first full “Chromatica Ball” concert in Düsseldorf, Germany

Despite many doubts after several events, behold, the long awaited day has arrived. Yes, the new tour of Lady Gaga took shape and finally came to life!

This Sunday afternoon (17) it was possible to follow the first show of the singer’s new tour, the “Chromatica Ball“which, by the way, kept it a top secret and handed over everything.

Despite the great anxiety of the fans, it was possible to enjoy a lot, see everything new on stage (in terms of costumes, music and aesthetics) and of course without forgetting some of the great hits of the career.

Here you can check out our complete coverage made through our twitter. In this publication, we separate for you, who could not follow in real time, one of the Lives available at the time of the show in which it was broadcast in full.

Watch the full show:

INTRO

“Bad Romance”

“Poker face”

“Just Dance”

ACT I – INTERLUDE

“Chromatica I” + “Alice”

“Replay”

“Monster”

ACT II – INTERLUDE

“Chromatica II” + “911”

“Sour Candy”

“Telephone”

“LoveGame”

ACT III – INTERLUDE

“Chromatica III” + “Babylon”

“Free Woman”

“Born This Way” (Acoustic/Album Version)

ACT IV – INTERLUDE

“Shallow”

“Always Remember Us This Way”

“The Edge Of Glory” (Acoustic)

“Puzzle”

INTERLUDE

“Stupid Love”

“Rain On Me”

FINAL

“Hold My Hand”

