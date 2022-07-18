Vigilante says he heard bolsonarista Jorge Guaranho scream ‘this is Bolsonaro’ before killing PT candidate Marcelo Arruda

She said she did not hear pro-Bolsonaro music coming from Guaranho’s car and said that the bolsonarista’s wife appeared to be scared.

247 – A vigilante who worked in the region where the PT municipal guard and treasurer in Foz do Iguaçu (PR) Marcelo Arruda was celebrating his 50th birthday at a PT-themed party, said in a statement to the Civil Police that she heard a cry of “This is Bolsonaro. ” and then several shots. The information is from g1.

The one who shouted was the Bolsonarist criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho, who shot Arruda. The PT, in turn, retaliated. According to Arruda’s family lawyer, he prevented a massacre from taking place that night.

“She reported that she saw this vehicle leaving the place abruptly, which was strange. She said that after a while she saw the same vehicle approaching at high speed, and she had to throw her motorcycle to the side, as she realized that the driver of the car would not stop,” says the report of the deposition. The vehicle in question was that of Guaranho.

The witness said that he saw Guaranho quickly entering the party site shouting “here is Bolsonaro” and profanity.

She denied having heard any music coming from Guaranho’s car and reported that the Bolsonarista’s wife appeared to be scared. There are reports that Guaranho approached the party venue with the car stereo playing pro-Bolsonaro songs.

Despite the evidence, the police ruled out that the crime was politically motivated.

