Vigilante says police officer shouted ‘Aqui Bolsonaro’ before shooting

Jorge Guaranho shouted ‘Aqui Bolsonaro’ before shooting at guard, says guard (photo: Reproduction Social Networks)

“I just heard him clearly shouting ‘Aqui Bolsonaro, damn it!’. Within two minutes the shooting began.” The statement by security guard Daniele Lima dos Santos reveals that criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho mentioned President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) shortly before shooting municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, in Foz do Iguau (PA), on the night of 9 July. The woman worked at the club where Arruda’s murder took place, during the party celebrating the PT’s 50th birthday – whose theme was former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT).

In a video published by Uol, the moment in which the guard gives her testimony to the Civil Police of Paraná, shows that the woman came to think that Jorge tried to intimidate her during the two times she was at the club. That’s because, according to her, he almost ran her over the moment he returned to the crime scene, before shooting Arruda.

Daniele was patrolling the place when he saw Jorge’s car leaving the farm, moments after he and Marcelo first met. The vigilante said that the policeman came out “singing tire” and said she heard him say the president’s name to his wife. “He had the window open, because I saw that he was with his wife and a child. His wife looked scared, but I thought it was normal, maybe she didn’t like the place,” the police said.

About 20 minutes later, she saw the car return to the scene, at high speed. Daniele, who was making the rounds on a motorcycle, saw in the rearview mirror that the vehicle would not deviate from her. “I said ‘again?’, I thought it was strange, I thought he wanted to intimidate me, because the first time he left the place screaming tires. But I thought it was all in my head. But this second time he came up. I threw the bike to the side. Either I threw the bike or he ran over it,” she reported. The episode took place on the road leading to the club.

Frightened, she informed the colleague with whom she shared the shift that “a guy tried to kill me” and the two went looking for the man. It was the moment she heard the cry ‘Aqui Bolsonaro’ and the shots. When she and her coworker arrived at the scene, the shooting had already started “about a minute ago”. It was around 11:54 pm. “I tried to find support, call the police,” she said.

Daniele also confirmed that she was the author of an audio that went viral in groups in which she claimed “a guy in the car almost ran me over screaming Bolsonaro”. She said she sent the message to her boss before the shooting.



Testimony was not cited at the conclusion of the survey; defense criticizes police positioning

Daniele’s testimony is not cited in the conclusion of the final investigation report. On Friday (15/7), the Civil Police of Paraná announced the conclusion of the investigation of the case with the indictment of Jorge Guaranho for qualified homicide for a clumsy motive and for causing danger to other people. The delegate of the case, Camila Cecconello, stated that the episode was not a crime of hate for political reasons, but the result of a discussion that became personal.

However, the police admit that Jorge went to the scene and caused the first argument for political reasons, but said that there is not enough evidence to establish a crime of hate. At the conclusion of the case, there is no mention of the video of Daniele’s testimony, which confirms the mention of President Bolsonaro minutes before the shooting.

“There is no evidence that he came back to commit a political crime. It is difficult to say that he killed because the victim was a PT member. He came back because he was offended by the escalation of the argument”, declared Cecconello.

The conclusion report was harshly criticized by defense lawyers for Marcelo Arruda’s family. “The report presented is full of contradictions and inaccuracies that demonstrate the deficient formation of the same”, declared the lawyers Daniel Godoy Junior, Paulo Henrique Zuchoski, Andrea Pacheco Godoy and Ian Martins Vargas, who act in the defense of Marcelo Arruda’s family.

“How does the author of the fact go to Marcelo’s party — the political content of the event is evidenced — if not to prevent or frustrate him? Would he do the same if it were a birthday without decorative political content?”, they asked.

Crime dynamics, according to the police



To clarify the sequence of events that culminated in Arruda’s death, the delegate highlighted the testimony of the murderer’s wife, who was in the car, with her daughter on her lap, when he first entered the parking lot of the association where the party took place. She did not witness the murder. According to the investigation, Guaranho was at a barbecue with friends when he learned of the occurrence of a PT-themed party in the hall of the association of which he is director. One of his friends showed him, on a cell phone screen, images of the salon’s internal circuit.

Guaranho decided to go there with the intention of provoking the people who participated in the celebration. In the association’s parking lot, according to witnesses, he started shouting “Bolsonaro”, “Mito”, “Lula Ladro” and turned up the sound of the car, which was playing a jingle in support of the president. Arruda left the room, began to argue with Guaranho and threw a handful of earth at the prison guard’s vehicle. “It is very clear that there was a provocation and a discussion due to politics”, concludes the delegate.

Guaranho went home, left his wife and daughter, and returned alone to the party. When he arrived, he got out of the car, gun in hand, and headed towards the hall, shooting inside. Arruda’s wife still tried to stop the attacker from continuing to fire shots. Already shot, the municipal guard reacts, shoots 10 times and hits the prison guard four times. According to the delegate, Guaranho shot four times and hit Arruda twice. Cado, the bolsonarista was kicked in the head by party goers, who will be the target of investigation.