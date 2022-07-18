Violeta believes that Heloísa seduced Matias, doesn’t trust her sister and despises her without pity: “Atrocity”

In Beyond the IllusionGlobo’s 6pm soap opera, Heloisa (Paloma Duarte) will have to face the rejection of Violet (Malu Galli). That’s because Isadora’s mother (Larissa Manoela) will find out that her sister and her husband had an affair in the past.

At first, Heloísa will try to explain why she never assumed her romance with Matias (Antonio Calloni). “He threatened me. He said he would kill me and the child if I told someone that he was the one who had hurt me. And he threatened my daughter too! Why do you think I didn’t tell Dad his name? I panicked, afraid he would kill the girl!“, says Olivia’s mother.

Violeta, however, will not believe her sister’s words. “Death threat? Not. I can’t believe he was capable of such an atrocity.“, she will counter.

Then Heloísa will kneel before her sister and beg for forgiveness. “Pardon me! She was blinded with passion. But after I saw who Matias really was, the guilt for what I did consumed me. And consumes me to this day“, will speak the wife of Leonidas.

It will happen, however, that Isadora’s mother will not digest the story very well and will despise her sister. “I’m tired. Then we talk more. I need to sleep. I need to digest this whole story“, Violeta will react, leaving Heloísa devastated.

It is worth noting that Beyond the Illusion is written by Alessandra Poggi, under the general direction of Luís Felipe Sá and artistic direction of Luiz Henrique Rios. Starred by Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vittithe soap opera also features Danilo Mesquita, Débora Ozório, Malu Galli and others.