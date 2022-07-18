voting on the project on the list of health plans will be in August

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said today (14) that he intends to put to a vote in the first week of August the project that deals with the exhaustive role of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) on the coverage of health insurance. According to Lira, the proposal, however, depends on the construction of an agreement with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) so that the text is voted on in both houses during a concentrated effort next month.

“Either we will have an agreement between the House and Senate to deal with this issue, or there will not be pressure only in the House to deal with this issue and sell hope to people who really need this solution, as if the matter was already resolved”, he said.

Lira’s statement was made after demands from deputies to discuss a proposal prepared by a working group that focused on the topic. For Lira, the importance of the proposal leads to the need to define the agenda together with the Senate. “This matter needs, due to the force that the demand has on society, that we have this nod from the Senate so that the matter is voted on the same day or the next day, otherwise it will not have effect”, he said.

The concentrated effort of the Chamber of Deputies is scheduled for the week of August 1st to 5th, right after the parliamentary recess, which begins tomorrow (15th). On the agenda, in addition to the proposal on the tax role, are provisional measures and bills. By proposing to base the project on the return of legislative work, Lira defended a “balanced” text.

“An article like this that affects the sensibility as this subject affects cannot not have the commitment of the two houses of an average text that solves the whole situation looking from the outside, that serves families, that does not break the little ones”, he reiterated.

taxing list

In June, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) decided that health plans should only cover treatments that are on the ANS list. The Second Section of the STJ understood that the list of procedures defined by the agency is exhaustive, that is, users are not entitled to exams and treatments that are outside the list.

motion of praise

This Thursday, the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies made a motion of praise to the nursing professionals and other professionals of the Hospital da Mulher of Rio de Janeiro who acted in the denunciation of the crime of rape of a vulnerable person committed by the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra during a childbirth. The doctor was arrested in the act on Monday (11).

The motion was presented by deputy Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship-SC), who is a nurse. She noted that between 2015 and 2022, 177 rapes were recorded in health services in Rio de Janeiro.

“With the courageous attitude of the nursing team, they saved the integrity of other victims, because the investigated would certainly repeat these crimes. It is appalling and very serious that a crime of this type is committed by a professional who deals with women, who was working inside a hospital to women”, he justified.