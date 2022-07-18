VW starts building ‘giga factory’ of batteries for electric cars

THE Volkswagen started the construction of its first “giga factory” of batteries for electric cars in Germany. The Salzgitter unit will receive a massive investment of more than €20 billion by 2030 and promises to hire around 20,000 people in Europe. like the Tesla and other brands, including General MotorsVW calls the new factory the “Gigafactory” because of its size equivalent to 30 football fields.

With management of PorwerCo, the unit will have an annual capacity of 40 GWh and will supply batteries for around 500,000 electric vehicles. In this way, the new company will be responsible for managing the international operations, as well as taking care of the development of cell technology. Production is also expected to begin in mid-2025.

It is worth mentioning that PowerCo will also be at the forefront of the entire battery value chain and the supply of equipment from VW’s factories. Thus, the idea is that, in the future, new products will be included, such as storage systems for the energy network. According to the information, there are already projects for three more factories, and the next one will be in Valencia, Spain. However, in addition to Europe, the brand is also considering taking other units to North America.

flexible batteries

As an important step in VW’s mobility strategy, the group revealed that it intends to work with unified prismatic battery cells. That is, according to the brand, they are products that present a new chemistry, which is flexible and compatible with about 80% of the models. In this way, it will allow a 50% reduction in total costs.

Based on this, the plan is to operate six cell factories in Europe by 2030, and increase the total volume from 40 GWh to 240 GWh. According to Volkswagen itself, some prototypes are already being tested. And so far, these models have demonstrated high performance in terms of autonomy, recharge time and safety.

“The battery cell business is one of the pillars of our ‘New Auto’ strategy, which will make VW a leading provider of sustainable, software-driven mobility. Establishing our own cell factory is a mega-project in technical and economic terms.” said the CEO of Volkswagen AG, Herbert Diess.

Standardization and expansion

While it is a long-term project, VW says it will set new standards for sustainability and innovation. This offensive will be an important step to face other battery manufacturers such as, for example, BYD – what surpassed Tesla.

Recently, even a study made by Bloomberg Intelligence said Tesla could lose sales position to Volkswagen. That’s because the German brand, in addition to having a consolidated portfolio, brings more and more autonomy and extra systems to its models, not counting now the investments in the creation of batteries and supplies.

To continue growing, VW has already confirmed that there will be standardization not only in equipment and structures, but also in products, processes and services. Therefore, factories can be quickly converted to new production lines. According to the German, each factory will operate 100% with renewable energy sources.

