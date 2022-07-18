Vyni asks for triple Zezé Motta’s fee and is dropped from the film

Former BBB22 contestant Vyni ended up being dropped from a movie shortly after his departure from reality. According to columnist Gabriel Perline, from the iG portal, the influencer requested an amount almost three times greater in cache than the renowned actress Zezé Motta in a national film. The former BBB would have the opportunity to participate in the production with a renowned cast that would be recorded from October, but due to the high amount requested, he ended up out of the project.

Vyni would have asked for a fee of R$ 80,000, which would correspond to the fee of at least three big stars who will be in the feature. The film is called Janelas, by playwright Luciano Santiago, and the cast includes names like Zezé Motta, Georgina Castor, Luiz Carlos Vasconcellos and Sérgio Menezes.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1) Marcos Vinícius, aka Vyni, 23, holds a law degree and works as a digital influencer. Born in Ceará, the young man is successful on the networks for creating content full of humor Playback / Instagram ***Vyni-bbb22-participant (6) Despite his higher education, Vinícius never worked in the legal field and studied to pass a public contest, until he was invited to the BBB22Playback / Instagram ***Vyni-bbb22-participant (5) Communicative, he decided to create an Instagram profile to share life’s perrengues. One of the videos posted by Vinícius caught the attention of comedian Tirullipa, who reposted the young man’s content on Instagram and helped him gain followers. Playback / Instagram ***Vyni-bbb22-participant (2) In addition to studying and working on the internet, Vyni also helps run the family restaurant, a small business that has been around for 20 years.Playback / Instagram ***Vyni-bbb22-participant (7) The young man’s joy was contagious to the Big Brother Brasil team, who chose him to be part of the popcorn group for the 22nd edition of the program.Playback / Instagram ***Vyni-bbb22-participant (4) Since being announced as a participant in the new season, Vyni has fallen in favor with the public. The young man was so successful that in less than 48 hours he managed to hit the mark of 2 million followers on Instagram.Playback / Instagram ***Vyni-bbb22-participant (3) With the feat, he surpassed Juliette, a phenomenon from last season, who needed five days after the show’s premiere to reach the number one.Playback / Instagram ***Vyni-bbb22-participant (1) The rapid rise in the networks, during the beginning of the program, meant that the Ceará native also surpassed the number of followers of Camarote brothers, such as Douglas Silva, Maria and Linn da Quebrada.Playback / Instagram ***Vyni-bbb22-participant (8) Despite the trust that the public placed in Vinícius, he simply did not live up to expectations. After being led by Gustavo in the dynamics of the eighth Paredão, the influencer received 55.87% of the votes and had to leave the most guarded house in the country. In addition to the businessman, Vyni also disputed the permanence in the program with the surfer Pedro ScoobyPlayback / Instagram 0

The production of the film would have offered a fee of R$ 30,000, including accommodation and food. However, the ex-BBB’s team only accepted Vyni’s participation upon payment of R$ 80 thousand in fee.

