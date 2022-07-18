Wagner Moura lost almost 20kg for paper

Brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame (2019), are about to debut a new feature film, the action drama “Hidden Agent”. the most expensive on Netflix so far.

Starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, the feature has Wagner Moura among the great cast. The Brazilian actor, who recently was also in the first season of “Iluminadas”, on Apple TV+, was highly praised by the darling duo of Marvel.

“Wagner is an incredible actor, one of the most talented in the world”, declared Joe Russo, in an interview with the newspaper O Globo. “It was amazing to see him transform. He lost almost 20 kg for the role, used prosthetics, it was a dramatic change. It was one of the most impressive moments we’ve had with an actor.”

In the film that arrives on the streaming platform on the 21st, Moura plays Laszlo Sosa, a peculiar man who is sought after by Gosling’s character.

The story, based on the book of the same name by Mark Greaney, follows the most skilled CIA agent, who accidentally discovers secrets about the agency and becomes the target of a bounty hunt. The cast also includes Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page and Billy Bob Thornton.