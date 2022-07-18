Wanessa, after exchanging husband for ex-boyfriend, ignores Zilu and explodes

Wanessa sent a message after appearing in the company of Dado Dolabella

Vanessa has been in the spotlight for the past few days. That’s because the singer was caught in the company of Dolabella data weeks after confirming the end of her marriage with Marcus Buaiz. The actor, it is worth saying, has been pointed out as the great pivot for the separation.

For those who don’t know, they would have met during Easter and the information, somehow, would have reached the businessman’s ears. Dissatisfied, he put an end to the relationship. Wanessa, for her part, doesn’t seem to have minded the recent news about her new relationship.

The singer, it seems, took on the new relationship for the family and would have gained the support of the father. This week, for example, Wanessa and Dado Dolabella appeared at a spiritual retreat in Chapada dos Veadeiros, in Goiás. After the photo leaked, she posted a photo of her smiling.

On the occasion, the daughter of Zezé Di Camargo and Zilu Godói decided to wish a good day to the followers of her Instagram profile.. “Being happy is what matters. Happy Sunday, my loves”, wrote Wanessa, who participated in the Aya Música Medicina Festival, an event for the “healing of the planet”.

ZILU IS INFORMED ABOUT THE DAUGHTER’S RELATIONSHIP

According to columnist Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles newspaper, Wanessa and Dado Dolabella’s new relationship did not please the singer’s mother, Zilu Godói.

Surgery and severe pain, in addition to Anitta, great celebrities go through the difficulties of Endometriosis Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella are seen together on a spiritual retreat and reinforce dating rumors Zezé, after seeing Wanessa escape and flee in the midst of a betrayal scandal, publicly detonates: “To feel the truth”

According to a source close to the couple, Zezé’s ex-wife would have called her new son-in-law a “trash”. That’s because in the past, the actor would have betrayed the muse countless times.

LUCIANO’S EX accuses the singer of cheating on her ex-husband

Cleo Loyola, Luciano’s ex-wife, accused Wanessa of betraying Marcus Buaiz. “Long live love, or long live betrayal, right? Daughter of a Fish, a little fish is…”, she said, pinning Zezé as well.