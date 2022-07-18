Weekend Warriors Have Similar Health Gains to Those Who Play Sport Regularly – 7/17/2022 – Balance

Are you one of those people who believe it is enough to practice physical activities once or twice a week? You’re right as long as you stick to a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate activity, 75 minutes of intense activity, or an equivalent combination of the two.

This is what a study by the Unifesp School of Medicine (Federal University of São Paulo) points out, in partnership with five foreign universities, with data from a survey carried out by The National Health Interview Survey with more than 400,000 adults around the world.

The investigation came to the conclusion that weekend warriors obtain health benefits similar to those who have regularity above three weekly sessions, compared to physically inactive adults, the so-called sedentary.

Among the health gains identified in the study are a reduction in the mortality rate from all causes, prevention of chronic non-communicable diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and some types of cancer.

experts heard by Sheet also point out that the practice of physical activities can help prevent other diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, CVA (Cerebral Vascular Accident), osteoporosis, obesity and depression, among others.

Isabela Pilar, cardiologist at Clínica AMO, in Salvador, recalls, however, that the study talks about people who managed to do 150 minutes of physical activity per week and, therefore, it is not appropriate to compare with those who practice sports only on Saturdays and Sundays. for less time.

Pilar emphasizes, however, that to achieve the desired effect on the body, the intensity of physical activity needs to be individualized through an ergospirometry test, also called cardiopulmonary exercise test.

“It is an exam that is performed on a treadmill or exercise bike, which evaluates both the cardiological part and the pulmonary part. With this, it is possible to define what is moderate or high intensity for each person”, he explains.

The cardiologist notes, however, that the study delimits the minimum weekly time needed, but does not outline what type of exercise should be taken into account to achieve the desired results.

“The study tells the time, but not the type. It can be just an aerobic activity, such as walking, running, cycling. Or muscle strengthening: weight training, crossfit, pilates. It can have team sports, such as football, volleyball and other activities”, evaluates.

The ideal recommendation, she says, is to combine a minimum of 150 minutes a week of aerobic exercise with two muscle-strengthening sessions in the same period. “The exercises are complementary to each other, each with its function”, she explains.

Pilar also points out that, depending on the sport, it is possible to combine both in one shot. “For example, swimming and water aerobics have both aerobic and muscular components at the same time,” she points out.

Oncologist at the Professor Edgard Santos University Hospital, Professor Carlos Frederico Lopes Benevides, from the UFBA School of Medicine (Federal University of Bahia), says that exercising can prevent comorbidities that potentiate some types of cancer.

“People with diabetes, obesity, have an increased risk for some types of cancer, such as breast, prostate, bowel cancer,” he says. “For this population, doing activities to reduce overweight, control glucose, minimizes the risk of other diseases”, he adds.

Benevides warns that high-intensity physical exercises can have side effects for those who practice activities at a professional level, such as a more accelerated “wear and tear” in the body of athletes.

“Both in the musculoskeletal part and in the production of toxins that can lead to premature aging and degenerative diseases. Doing any activity is better than a sedentary lifestyle, but there needs to be a balance”, guides Benevides.

For those who want to start a physical activity, the teacher suggests seeking professional help to avoid the risk of injury. In the case of people over 40, he recommends that a medical evaluation be carried out to identify if there is any clinical condition that needs to be observed.

The cardiologist considers, however, that one should not be afraid to start some physical exercise, especially in people under 35 years of age without chronic diseases and without a family history of sudden death in first-degree relatives.

“But if it’s someone over that age, who has hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol or a history of sudden death, the most prudent thing is to make an evaluation with a family doctor, clinician or cardiologist”, concludes Pilar.