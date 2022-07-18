Weg results (WEGE3), production reports from Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR4); See what to expect this week – Money Times

The 2nd quarter balance sheet season kicks off in the next few days with production and sales figures for OK and Petrobras and the results of Weg (WEGE3), OK (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR4) release the full quarterly balance sheets the following week, both on July 28. Petrobras continues in the process of choosing the new CEO with a board meeting on the 18th.

The week

July 18: Petrobras’ Board meets to deliberate on the candidates nominated to compose the new collegiate, said Valor citing sources close to the company

July 19: OK publishes production and sales report

publishes production and sales report July 20th: Weg publishes results for the 2nd quarter of 2022

publishes results for the 2nd quarter of 2022 July 21: Petrobras publishes production and sales report

publishes production and sales report July 22: Nothing planned so far

BNDES thinks there is time

O BNDES believes that, even with the elections approaching, there is still time to finalize 4 privatizations in 2022: the Rio Grande do Sul power generator CEEE-G; the urban mobility company CBTU from Belo Horizonte; the gas distributor ES Gás, and Ceasaminas (which supplies food products), Valor said, citing Fábio Abrahão, director of concessions and privatizations at the bank. The sale of the company that manages the Port of Santos and the sanitation company in Rio Grande do Sul (Corsan) should not go ahead in time.

will delay

THE Petrobras is reassessing the start-up date of the Rota 3 Integrated Project, scheduled for the second half of this year, due to the stoppage promoted by SPE Kerui-Método. THE Petrobras said in a statement that it still does not have a new estimated date for starting the project that will expand the flow of natural gas in the pre-salt area of ​​the Santos Basin.

looking for investors

After giving up the IPOthe provider of Internet Vero, controlled by the manager Vinci Partners, seeks investors to keep a part or all of the company, said Agência Estado without disclosing how it obtained the information.

One of the interested parties is FiBrasil, a fiber optic network company from Telefonica Brazil, Telefónica Infra and the Canadian pension fund CDPQ. The deal can value Vero at up to R$4 billion, according to the report.

Money Times is Top 10 in Investments!

It is with great pleasure that we share with you, our reader, that the Money Times was certified as one of the 10 largest Brazilian initiatives in the Digital Universe in Investments. By open voting and a group of experts, the iBest Award will define the top three in the 2022 category. If you rely on our content to take care of your investments and keep you informed, VOTE HERE!