Wesley Safadão talks about hernia that led to surgery: ‘I couldn’t feel sensitivity in my testicles’ | Fantastic

“To breathe, it hurt. If I wanted to fill my lungs, I felt pain. I felt many, many pinches. It was on the right leg, it was on the left leg”, says Safadão.

The crisis took place in the early hours of Saturday, June 25, in the dressing room, before a show at the Recôncavo Baiano.

His spine had already locked up four years ago. At the time, he discovered that two discs that serve to cushion the spine were damaged, with a bulge, in the lumbar region. This time, the contents of one of these discs overflowed and invaded the channel that exists inside the spine, through which the nerves that reach the legs and pelvic region pass. That’s why Safadão was feeling so much pain.

The doctor performed a procedure called a block. He injected medication and passed a radiofrequency current to the injury site to lessen the pain. Two days later, Wesley felt better and decided to return to the stage.

“I post a photo on social media saying, ‘guys, today there’s a show in Caruaru, in Pernambuco, in São João de Caruaru’. When I post the photo, I couldn’t feel my legs anymore, so I held on to the stairs. I went down sort of through the arms, supporting, supporting. And it was the first time I couldn’t feel tenderness in my testicles. Here I ran my hand here, he said. ‘Oh my God, I’m not feeling anything,’” recalls Wesley.

Extra vertebra in the lumbar

Around 90% of cases, herniated discs are treated with rest and physical therapy. But Wesley is no ordinary guy… Not even in the skeleton. He has an extra vertebra in his lumbar spine. Something present in only 15% of people. This sixth lumbar vertebra narrows the channel through which the nerves pass, which increases the chance of being hit. That’s what happened to the singer. That’s why he didn’t respond to traditional treatment. Safadão had to be operated on. And soon.

Six days after the surgery, the Fantastic team found Wesley at his house. Since January, he has lived in greater São Paulo, almost three thousand kilometers from Fortaleza. It was nearby, on the family farm, that Wesley learned he was going to have an operation.

“I started to get such a bad feeling. ‘Will this be my last lunch on the farm? Did I not come to the farm to say goodbye to my children?’”, recalls the singer.

Safadão’s recovery depends on something he doesn’t usually do: walk slowly. Something almost impossible for people from Ceará who do 20, 30 shows a month throughout Brazil — and produce and coordinate most of them. But it’s time to step on the brakes.

Wesley was operated on at Hospital Sírio-Libanês in São Paulo by the team of neurosurgeon Francisco Sampaio.

Reporter Ernesto Paglia accompanied the singer to an appointment. Wesley arrived all naughty, wanting to return to the stage later this week.

Ernesto Paglia: Fifteen minutes of consultation, not much more. It was to remove the stitches and to see the answer to Wesley Safadão’s question: can I go on stage, doctor?

Francisco Sampaio, physician: It would be irresponsible, to say the least, on my part to release him at this moment to return to the stage. But next week, with 15 days and with the healing already well advanced, he has a 99.999% chance of coming back.

Wesley Safadão: I’m sad because I really wanted to go back, but as I say, I trust God a lot, everything has a purpose, right? It’s like he said just now, I think the priority is to take care of his life.

