What are the benefits of avocado? Check out!

O avocado It’s a food that has been criticized for its fat content, but do you know its benefits? These fats present in avocados are mostly monounsaturated, that is, they are good for our bodies. In addition, it contains many other benefits such as fibers, various vitamins, potassium and copper. Check it out below what are the benefits of avocado on a balanced diet!

Lowers blood pressure

Consuming avocados can help lower blood pressure due to the potassium present in this fruit. Several studies show that a high intake of this nutrient reduces blood pressure because it helps to tone the blood vessels.

lowers cholesterol

Avocado intake helps fight bad cholesterol (LDL) in the body because it contains unsaturated fats, which act by reducing cholesterol absorption in the intestine and synthesis in the liver.

In this way, this fruit in your diet will help control bad cholesterol and, consequently, will increase good cholesterol (HDL), in addition to decreasing triglyceride levels in the body.

It’s good for the heart

As already mentioned, avocado is a food rich in monounsaturated fat, which makes it beneficial for the heart. Thus, it helps to reduce bad cholesterol in the body and lower blood pressure, which are risk factors for cardiovascular diseases.

Decreases cortisol

This fruit contains an antioxidant called glutathione, which is naturally produced by the body. Thus, by consuming avocados, a person can reduce cortisol, which is known as the “stress hormone”. This fruit also helps to control anxiety as it is rich in potassium and lithium, also helping to ensure a good night’s sleep.

improves digestion

Fruits like avocados are excellent sources of soluble fiber, which helps regulate bowel function. In addition, monounsaturated fats in food can also help lubricate the stool.

In this way, after conducting research, it was noticed that people who regularly consume this fruit suffer less from constipation, since avocado facilitates the entire evacuation process.