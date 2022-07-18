What are the best sources of fiber

At fibers are essential for the human body, especially for the intestine, as it prevents constipation problems. In addition, there are other parts of the body that fiber can also benefit from. Prevention cholesterol and heart disease are some of them. In this text we have prepared the best sources of fiber and some tips for you to understand the importance of keeping them on your menu. Follow up!

The importance of fiber for the body

According to nutritionist and medical director of the Lindora Clinic, Amy Lee, people are consuming less and less fiber and giving way to processed foods. Another fact she comments is that people tend to believe that whole foods have high concentrations of fiber, but this is a fallacy.

Good fiber-containing foods are not so simple to prepare. They are usually expensive and require the addition of good seasonings, as they are not as flavorful as you might think.

Therefore, it is recommended for each person to eat from 19 to 38 grams of fiber per day. However, according to research, people consume only 7 to 12 grams daily. Look for foods that have a higher concentration of fiber and balance your menu.

Some fiber-rich foods

1. Avocado

Avocado is that food that has a high fiber potential, ranging from 5.6 grams per 100g of food to 15.6 grams in a one-cup serving. In addition, it is rich in carbohydrates and healthy fats.

2. Chickpeas

A chickpea hummus paste is delicious and goes with dinner and lunch. It is high in fiber, having 12.2 grams in a 100g serving and 24.4 grams in a one-cup serving.

3. oats

Oats are one of the most complete grains out there. It has a high amount of antioxidants, minerals and is a good base for any type of vitamin. In a 100g serving you can find 12.9g of fiber!