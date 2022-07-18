What Bolsonaro’s visit to Fortaleza indicates about the electoral strategy for Ceará in 2022 – PontoPoder

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was, this Saturday (16), in Fortaleza to participate in the March for Jesus 2022. Visiting the capital of Ceará for the first time since taking office, in 2019, he also performed a motorcycle ride through the streets of the city – an act that has been increasingly common in the pre-campaign for Bolsonaro’s re-election.

Despite being quick, the passage through Ceará had important signals about Bolsonaro’s support in the dispute for the state government. Called “friend, with great honor” by the president, the federal deputy Captain Wagner (União) was praised by Bolsonaro, who even indicated a double.

Jair Bolsonaro president “If Brazil has a problem, call the captain. If Ceará has a problem, call the captain. This Ceará, this Northeast is ours. (…) Ceará must unite, the good must unite, the cause is the future of our State and of our Brazil”.

During a speech, held on the stage of the March for Jesus, in Praia de Iracema, Bolsonaro also highlighted some themes that can guide the electoral campaign. Among them, the criticism of the actions of governors during the Covid-19 pandemic, the exaltation of the creation of emergency aid and the reinforcement of speeches aligned with the customs agenda, such as the condemnation of abortion and what he calls “gender ideology”. .

O Northeast diary separated four points from Bolsonaro’s visit that demonstrate what his electoral strategy should be in the state.

Support for Captain Wagner

If, until now, PL Ceará has not yet decided which candidate for the state government will be, President Bolsonaro has once again shown his preference for the name of federal deputy Captain Wagner. This is not the first time. On a visit to Cariri, in August 2021, Bolsonaro had already suggested the double.

Jair Bolsonaro president “Brazil already has a captain. I think… I don’t think so! I’m sure Ceará will also have a captain next year.”

This time, the president suggested calling the captain “if Brazil has a problem” and the other captain “if Ceará has a problem”. “This Ceará, this Northeast is ours”, completed the representative. The same enthusiasm, however, has not been observed on Captain Wagner’s side.

Behind the scenes of Wagner’s pre-candidacy, the association of the image between the Ceará and Bolsonaro is not well seen. The guideline is not to nationalize the debate, avoiding bringing the polarization of the presidential race to the state. In addition, the tendency is for Wagner’s own platform to be divided between Bolsonaro and other pre-candidates for the presidency of the Republic.

Captain Wagner was also on the stage of the March for Jesus during Bolsonaro’s participation Photograph:

Thiago Gadelha

During Bolsonaro’s visit this Saturday, Wagner arrived only for the March for Jesus, not participating in the motorcycle race promoted by the president. He also stood opposite Bolsonaro on stage and greeted the president only at the end of the event.

Despite this, Wagner wore a blouse with the words “Brazil above all, God above all”, a slogan used by Bolsonaro since the 2018 election campaign.

Bolsonaro arrived in Fortaleza around 5 pm and traveled by motorcycle to Praia de Iracema Photograph:

Thiago Gadelha

Absence of state PL command

Still trying to convince the Bolsonarista wing of the PL that it will in fact reinforce the platform of President Jair Bolsonaro in Ceará, the president of the acronym in the state, Mayor Acilon Gonçalves, was not seen by the president. Northeast diary at the event that marked the presence of the President of the Republic in Fortaleza.

According to the press office, the mayor’s agenda was to go to the March for Jesus, in Praia de Iracema, where Bolsonaro spoke alongside his supporters and political leaders of the allied base.

This Sunday (17), Acilon posted on social media that he was with Bolsonaro on an agenda in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, and also during the March for Jesus in Fortaleza.

Mayor of Eusébio posted this Sunday afternoon (7) a record alongside Bolsonaro Photograph:

Reproduction / Instagram

On stage with the president, among the PL affiliates in Ceará were the leaders most aligned with Bolsonarism. The oldest wing of the party ended up absent.

Among the parliamentarians, federal deputy Jaziel Pereira, state deputy Silvana Oliveira and councilor Carmelo Neto were seen.

The Ceará PL summit was not on the platform with the president Photograph:

Thiago Gadelha

Amid the absence of the command of PL Ceará on the platform of the presidential visit, President Jair Bolsonaro decided to reinforce his support for Captain Wagner’s (UB) pre-candidacy for the State Government.

Despite the inclination, Acilon still hasn’t hit the hammer if the legend will launch its own candidacy or if it will embark on the pre-candidacy of the opposition leader in the state.

“It’s the old saying: when the good are divided, the bad ones win. Ceará must unite, the good must unite, the cause is the future of our State and of our Brazil”, said Bolsonaro, referring to the alliance in the State. .

Focus on expanding federal bench

More than promising to support the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro and strengthening the state platform, Acilon has the mission of electing more federal deputies to guarantee political strength in an eventual second term of Bolsonaro.

Prayer for bolsonaro on the platform of the March for Jesus Photograph:

Alessandra Castro

The group on the right ended up electing the second largest bench in 2018, behind only the PT. Now, the intention is to elect the largest bench. Some parliamentarians left their parties to join the PL this year with this objective.

In Ceará, among the bets is André Fernandes – the most voted state deputy in 2018. The party’s planning is for the congressman to be elected to the Chamber of Deputies and help the party to bring more names to Brasília.

Among these names is that of Mayra Pinheiro, who is former president of the Doctors Union of Ceará. Bolsonaro’s ally was affiliated with the PSDB, NOVO and has now arrived at the PL. She tried other times to reach Parliament, but was unsuccessful.

Another bet of the group is Colonel Aginaldo, husband of federal deputy Carla Zambelli, in addition to Captain Wagner’s wife, Dayany do Capitão, who, although affiliated with União Brasil, acts politically in the same grassroots group as the Federal Government.

Hostage to the Centrão, the Bolsonaro government dreams of a second term with a more robust base to implement projects that dialogue with the conservative electorate.

Election speech appeal

Bolsonaro’s speech to supporters at Praia de Iracema also gives signs of what the issues the president will address during the election campaign should be.

A recurring speech since 2020, the president again criticized the governors’ actions during the Covid-19 pandemic. When talking about it, he contrasted the measures adopted by state managers with the granting of emergency aid – approved by the National Congress and financed by the federal government.

Jair Bolsonaro president “When many governors forced everyone to stay at home, we served the most humble. We did our part. We created emergency aid, we created programs for those who lost jobs in Brazil. Today you see the economy reacting”.

He also cited the impact of the war between Russia and Ukraine on the country’s economy, including consequences for fuel prices.

The president also highlighted problems “that I inherited were not born overnight, they come from decades.” We took a government with serious economic, ethical and moral problems. We formed a cabinet with volunteers and my indication, without interference, and we started working for our country,” he said.

With a strong conservative electorate, the president also reinforced the “defense of the family” and criticized the practice of abortion and what he called “gender ideology”. He also highlighted the importance of Ceará and the Northeast for the electoral campaign: “the future passes through here”.

He also returned to advocating “audible” elections. President Bolsonaro, since the 2018 campaign, has repeatedly questioned the electoral system and electronic voting machines – including alleging that there was fraud in electoral disputes, without however showing evidence of these tampering. In Fortaleza, Bolsonaro said that what he stands for are “transparent, clean and auditable elections”.