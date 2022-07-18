What does the Universe tell us? – 07/17/2022 – Lygia Maria

Earth stopped to look at photos from the James Webb telescope. One of them shows a gigantic cluster of galaxies, some 13.2 billion years old (the Hubble telescope had already captured this image, but not as clearly as Webb). The Universe is estimated to be 13.8 billion years old, so we’re close to the beginning of everything there is: the Milky Way, Earth, me, you, and the atoms that make up your cup of coffee.

But does that matter to us laypeople? According to research in the area of ​​scientific dissemination, quite a lot: among the most popular scientific topics, health (medicines, diseases, etc.) comes first and, secondly, astronomy.

This interest is ancestral. The sky has always fascinated homo sapiens. There is no tribe or civilization that has not used the sky, stars and planets both in a utilitarian way (location, planning agriculture, navigating, etc.) and in a mythical way (narratives about the origin of the world, man and death).

With the development of astronomy and engineering, we became more active towards the Cosmos. Carl Sagan described this bond when he said “we are made of stardust” and therefore “the human being is a way for the Universe to know itself”.

Just as the Universe is a way to get to know each other better. When we are faced with the immensity of time and the vastness of space, we become small and, sometimes, our problems too. We put ourselves in perspective as a rare species in the Cosmos and reflect on the conservation of this rarity. We question ourselves about the origin, the end and the meaning of everything that exists.

That’s why astronomy works as a point of intersection between science, philosophy and even aesthetics. As the mathematician Poincaré said: “The scientist does not study nature because it is useful; he studies it because he enjoys it, and he feels pleasure because nature is beautiful.” Thank you, telescope Webb, for putting a little beauty in our daily news so violent and troubled.