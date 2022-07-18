What is Banco Inter’s Global Account? check out

Inter’s Global Account is a solution for those who usually make purchases abroad, transfer money abroad or within the country.

Banco Inter’s Global Account is a solution for those who usually shop abroad, transfer money abroad or within the country, or travel internationally. Learn more about the account in this post!

Global Account Advantages

Inter customers can open an international account to use as they wish. With the Global Account, it is possible to have access to all services to have a global financial life, such as:

Commercial exchange rate;

Shipping and receiving in dollars;

100% digital account;

Agility in international transactions;

No abusive spreads (fees);

Zero opening and maintenance fee.

In addition, it is possible to use the commercial dollar as an exchange rate, cheaper than the tourist dollar. However, it is important to note that a spread is added to the dollar value which is among the lowest in the market, informed at the time of conversion between currencies.

The Tax on Financial Transactions (IOF) is 1.1% for the transfer of funds from a Brazilian account to the Global Account. If the transaction is from the Global Account to the Brazilian account, the fee charged is 0.38%.

Inter international debit card

Thus, customers who activate the Global Account will soon have a virtual debit card available to make purchases with the balance in dollars.

In this way, this card can be used for virtual and physical purchases. In physical stores, just register the card in a digital wallet (Apple Wallet and Google Pay) and use the payment by approximation with the smartphone. Afterwards, it will be possible to issue the physical debit card.

As a great differential, the customer will not need to pay IOF when using the Global Account card. Currently, purchases made with international credit cards issued in Brazil add an IOF tax of 6.38%.

Dollar withdrawals

It will also be possible to withdraw dollars in the United States at any ATM (ATM) that accepts the Mastercard brand.

How to open the Global Account at Inter?

To open an international account, just access the Super App (available for Android and iOS) and follow the steps below:

On the Inter Super App homepage, click on the United States flag icon;

Click on the banner and activate the account;

Wait a maximum of 48 hours and that’s it!

