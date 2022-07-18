What is behind endometriosis?

As we said, pain is a cross for many women, who have to endure this discomfort month after month, sometimes so acute that it requires the use of drugs. There are several causes that can cause this pain. One that makes many gynecologists suspicious and that, however, is unknown to a large part of the population, is endometriosis, a disorder that can affect a woman’s fertility.

As Merck explained to us, endometriosis is a chronic, benign disease that occurs when the endometrium (the tissue that lines the inner wall of the uterus) grows outside the uterus and implants itself in the pelvic peritoneum and ovaries. In more advanced stages, it can even be located in the intestine, bladder, stomach and lungs.

Despite its high incidence, it remains largely unknown. In fact, many women ignore their most common symptom: the pain that occurs during menstruation.

Why does endometriosis occur?

It is not known what causes endometriosis. But it is proven that there is a certain family predisposition. Other reasons that may favor its appearance are:



The first period at an early age

Frequent and short menstrual cycles (less than 27 days)

Long periods (more than 7 days)

What are the symptoms of endometriosis?

The most common are:

menstrual pain

Severe pain during intercourse

heavy bleeding

Pain when going to the bathroom

Back pain

Endometriosis and fertility in women

One of the consequences of suffering from endometriosis is that it can affect a woman’s fertility, making it impossible for her to want to be a mother. According to Merck, between 30 and 50% of women with endometriosis are infertile.

That’s why it’s important that a good diagnosis is carried out to place the necessary treatment. However, experts point out that many women mistakenly think that it is normal for menstruation to be painful, and this leads to a high degree of underdiagnosis.

Therefore, specialists insist on going to the gynecologist when there is pain and that women do not miss gynecological exams, as these are essential to detect if there is endometriosis, or another problem of the reproductive system that can cause period pain and prevent its worsening. .

How is endometriosis treated?

This pathology has no cure. But there is a therapeutic approach that can prevent pain in women. Depending on her age, desire for pregnancy, as well as the nature and severity of symptoms, she will be treated with hormonal, analgesic, or surgical therapy.

As for pregnancy, if endometriosis has caused sterility and the woman cannot get pregnant naturally, assisted reproduction may be an alternative.

It can only be TPM

Endometriosis is not always the reason you have period pain. In other cases, premenstrual syndrome may be behind this unpleasant sensation. Many women suffer from it and it is defined as a set of symptoms ranging from abdominal pain and cramps, migraines, breast tension, bloating, to changes in sexual interest, anxiety, nervousness or feelings of sadness and melancholy. These symptoms may persist during the first few days of menstruation and lessen as the period ends.

What can I do to avoid pain:



a hot water bottle : put it on your belly and you will see how this pain is gradually relieved.

A warm water bath : Soaking in the bathtub can be relaxing, as well as helping you get through the most painful moments of menstruation.

plants that help : Some substances such as linden, chamomile, lemon balm can have an anti-inflammatory and relaxing effect and help reduce discomfort.

yoga postures : some help to relax the abdomen and uterus region.

Ibuprofen or acetaminophen : although self-medication is not indicated, it is true that many women turn to the medicine cabinet to combat menstrual pain. In these cases, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs known as NSAIDs (ibuprofen or naproxen) are most effective.

Make an appointment with the gynecologist : he is the specialist indicated for a better approach to menstrual pain. He will be able to detect endometriosis in time and apply a treatment to preserve your fertility or, if there is no organic cause, may give you guidance to relieve menstrual discomfort.

