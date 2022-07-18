what is it, what causes it and how to treat it

Passion fruit heel is the popular name for myiasis — a zoodermatosis caused by the infestation of blowfly larvae, specifically in the heel region. However, the condition, which is known as “bicheira”, can also appear in other parts of the body, usually due to the presence of preexisting lesions or even in natural orifices (ears, eye sockets and nose).

On the heel, a purulent lesion is left open creating an appearance similar to the appearance of passion fruit pulp – hence the popular name passion fruit heel for the disease.

Next, understand everything about passion fruit heel, or myiasis.

Passion fruit heel: what is it and how to treat it

What is passion fruit heel and how does it arise?

Known as cavity myiasis, the condition usually occurs when the blowfly is attracted to a small lesion on the skin. The insect lands, lays hundreds of eggs that hatch in up to 24 hours, releasing larvae that will invade and feed on the tissues to develop until they complete their life cycle.

There are some types of flies that cause the condition, among them, the Cochliomyia materia and Cochliomyia hominivorax.

What are the main symptoms of passion fruit heel?

The symptoms of this type of myiasis can vary between people, ranging from an abscess with pus formation due to infestation by bacteria, itching, pain and discomfort at the site, to a bad smell.

How is passion fruit heel diagnosed? Could it be serious?

Due to the existence of the ulcer, this type of myiasis is easily diagnosed by the clinical evaluation of a doctor and, if left untreated, can lead to a secondary bacterial infection and even cause sepsis (generalized infection). This worsening can happen mainly in patients with some medical condition. preexistingcase of immunosuppressed.

Already the frames of berne, called myiasis furuculoid, caused by a single larva that is hidden under the skin, can be more difficult to diagnose just by looking at it with the naked eye. And the doctor needs to use a magnifying glass with light (dermatoscope) that makes it possible to analyze more precisely or even request an ultrasound examination of soft tissues, which shows through images if there is the presence of any foreign body.

Who is more susceptible to passion fruit heel picture?

Anyone can have myiasis, but the disease is mostly seen in warmer regions. A work published by American Society for Microbiology shows that myiasis is among the five most frequent skin diseases in travelers, accounting for 7.3% to 11% of cases.

The condition is also common among rural workers, who usually have pre-existing cracks in the heel region, and homeless people, who do not have adequate hygiene.

People with diabetes are another target of the problem, since the wounds caused by the condition attract these flies due to the characteristic odor released. Apart from that these patients end up losing sensitivity in the peripheral regions, which can be another aggravating factor for them to perceive the condition.

People with intellectual disabilities can also have the frame and always need to be inspected.

How to prevent myiasis that causes passion fruit heel?

The skin is a natural protective barrier for the body, but in order for it to fulfill its role, it needs to be well cared for and hydrated. Therefore, hygiene is an important part of prevention, as well as the use of repellent and moisturizers. But, above all, you should avoid exposing your injured feet and treat them to prevent them from attracting flies.

Are there other types of myiasis?

Yup. There is also myiasis caused by the geographic bug (larva migrans cutaneous), common in people who frequent places with contaminated sand and which is becoming very common among beach players sneakers. There is also necrotizing myiasis, which gets its name when the larvae develop in dead animals.

How is passion fruit heel treated?

In the face of the appearance of an abscess and other symptoms, it is important to consult a doctor, who will evaluate and diagnose the condition. The professional will drain the pus and remove the larvae with the aid of tweezers, and may or may not use an anesthetic on the spot.

You should also prescribe ivermectin to eliminate possible live larvae, oral and topical antibiotics to end a possible secondary bacterial infection, in addition to guiding periodic cleaning with antiseptic at the lesion site and its partial occlusion with gas to aid in healing. In some cases, the patient must be seen by the healthcare professional every 48 hours.

Sources

Geisa Coastcoordinator of the specialization in dermatology at Uniube/IPSP, member of the Latin American Society of Dermatology and the Brazilian Society of Laser; Camila Mecciadermatologist at Hospital Aliança, Pain, in Salvador; and Mariana Shanae muratadermatologist and coordinator of the Dermatology Service of the Rede Pain.