WhatsApp’s New Feature Will Let Users Go “Invisible”

The ”Last Seen” setting bothered people because it showed exactly the last time they accessed the Whatsapp, showing friends and family if messages were ignored. When this status started to be removed, many celebrated, for the guarantee of privacy. By leaving the warning off, inconveniences can be avoided, such as colleagues demanding a prompt response, especially on calls.

See too: Can I change the color of WhatsApp? Find out if tricks really work

In the testing phase, the feature is being prepared by the team of developers from a beta version, both for iOS and Android. WABetaInfo has made some posts about the functionality, and it seems that it will be available to everyone soon. However, there is no confirmed date regarding the change.

Now everyone can be invisible on WhatsApp, avoiding inconvenience

Before, anyone could charge you for a response if you left the time of last access. In order not to appear rude for being on the platform and not responding, the most active audience rarely leaves this record visible. In this way, the next novelty meets the need to be ”invisible” of countless groups that prefer to maintain discretion on social networks.

Remembering that in the app, the configuration will work from the drop-down menu, changing the availability in a button. Don’t forget, like other tools, when you stay inactive for others, you won’t be able to see the same flag from your contacts. In general, depending on the situation, sometimes it’s worth staying off, using WhatsApp with peace of mind.