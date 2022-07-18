When does the new MEI billing start to take effect? See updated value

The recent Bill 108/21 increases from R$ 81 thousand to R$ 130 thousand a year. limit of annual revenue of the individual microentrepreneur (MEI). The text passed through the Finance and Taxation Committee of the Chamber of Deputies. Check when the change should take effect.

Extending the billing threshold is an old order in the category. In addition, they also ask for authorization to hire more than one employee, thus having a total of two. The changes seek to meet the needs of individual microentrepreneurs and encourage formalization and growth of business.

Annual billing of the MEI

The proposal by deputy Marco Bertaiolli (PSD-SP) increases the MEI billing limit even more per year. For him, who is chairman of the Finance and Taxation Commission, the value could rise to R$ 144,913.41.

In addition to encouraging individual micro-entrepreneurs, the changes proposed by the project can also benefit entrepreneurs who changed their category for exceeding the values. This means that they would once again qualify as MEI.

Despite all the discussions about the proposal, the prediction is that the definitions will only be made in 2023, that is, the annual revenue of the MEI must remain at the current R$ 81 thousand at least during the year 2022.

What is noticeable with the current limit is that many entrepreneurs choose to return to informality instead of keeping the business within the receipt ceiling. The next step is for the project to be voted on by the Constitution and Justice and Citizenship Commission.