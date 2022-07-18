Whindersson Nunes’ ex shows before and after losing 14 kilos

Ex-fiancée of Whindersson Nunes, Maria Lina reveals that she lost 14 kilos and compares with bikini photos

ex-fiancée of Whindersson Nunes (27), the digital influencer Maria Lina (23) revealed that she lost 14 kilos in the last few months and is delighted with the result in her body. She said she liked to see her more defined body.

“I like my belly like that, well marked. In the abdomen I got where I wanted! Chest is also smaller and the way I like it better. Now I want to work out so I don’t dry out anymore and also supplement not to lose weight”, she said, and completed by showing a photo with the extra pounds. “Here with 14 kilos more. I enjoyed my body like this, I always loved myself! But I felt more comfortable thinner. Even the chest, which was too big, because chest is fat too”.

At another time, a fan asked why the influencer had lost so much weight and she explained. “I gained a lot of weight during pregnancy, 16 kilos in total. I’ve always been skinny, so when I got silicone and got pregnant, my chest got huge! I went through the grieving process and wasn’t able to get back to my weight and take care of myself. This year I started to take care of myself more, I started working out again, I cut down on sugar a lot, I stopped taking so much iFood, I went back to supplementing vitamins and changed my lifestyle. Then I started to lose weight in the process, I lost 14 kilos”she said.

So, Maria Lina told about her current weight. “Today I have 50 kilos, weight close to what I had before pregnancy. I am following up with a nutritionist and nutritionist to adjust the diet a little more because I tend to lose weight. I don’t intend to lose more weight, I want to work out a little more and gain some lean mass. But I love myself even thinner. I’ve always had a small waist and I really missed the waist. Today I feel more beautiful and I even like to dress up more, dress in the clothes I love the most. I’m super happy with my body! My chest is a lot smaller, and even though I lose weight as I have silicone, I still have breasts”declared.

A few days ago, Maria Lina took a tour of her apartment in her Instagram stories and showed the decoration of the social area of ​​the apartment and also of her bedroom. Check out the photos here.

Before and after photos of Maria Lina, ex of Whindersson Nunes: