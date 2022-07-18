Whindersson Nunes offers refund after performing in Christmas with rain showers: ‘a thousand apologies’

After doing a comedy show in the rain in Christmasin Rio Grande do Norte, Whindersson Nunes used social networks this Sunday (17) to offer reimbursement to “those who felt harmed”.

The comedian apologized “a thousand apologies” for disappointing the audience’s expectations and regretted the fact that he did not find an immediate solution to the unforeseen before or during the performance.

“I’ve been through everything on stage and so far everything has always worked out. If children cry, we sing ‘Baby Shark’, if the drunk gets in the way, we call them closer. But a rain shower was really the first time”, claimed.

Money back

Nunes considered it reasonable for the public to ask for a refund for the show, as he did not say that he had not delivered what he had scheduled for the show.

“I also go to shows, and when I don’t feel like they delivered what they promised, it makes perfect sense to get my money back. I left refund information in my stories for those who felt wronged,” he said.

At the end of the outburst, he thanked the fans who braved the rain to watch him. “To you who stayed in the rain with me, by the way, since the queue, much longer in the rain than I did, from my heart, it was really worth it. In morals, you have no idea what goes on in our heads. to explode”.