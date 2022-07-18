Whindersson Nunes vents after problems in the presentation of his show: “A thousand excuses”

Comedian Whindersson Nunes went through a very unpleasant situation during the presentation of a show in the city of Natal, capital of Rio Grande do Norte. His show took place under heavy rain, compromising his performance, and this Sunday (17) the artist made a long rant on his social networks. He informed that he will make the reimbursement to the people who felt harmed with the result of the presentation.

“A thousand apologies for the event not having been a show as you deserved, I’ve been through everything on stage, and so far everything has always worked out, […] but rain shower was really the first time. I also go to shows, and when I don’t feel like they delivered what they promised, it makes perfect sense to get my money back”, he began in his outburst of the situation he had been through.

“I left refund information in my stories for those who felt wronged. Once again a thousand apologies, and I hope that at another time you can see my best. To you who stayed in the rain with me, in fact, since the queue, much longer in the rain than I did, it was really worth it”, thanked the artist.

During the outburst, the comedian revealed that his psyche was very shaken: “I was about to explode, at that moment you only think about how to reduce the damage, how to make it not turn into a big revolt, I only thought of one thing ‘thank God it’s not hail'”, he thanked.