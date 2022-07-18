Whindersson offers fans refund for Christmas show: ‘A thousand apologies’

This Sunday, Whindersson Nunes lamented the Christmas season in Rio Grande do Norte. According to the comedian, in an outburst on Instagram, the rains interfered with his presentation and this generated some frustration in the public and, therefore, he offered a refund for the presentation.

“A thousand apologies for the event not having been a show like you deserved. I’ve been through everything on stage and, until now, everything has always worked out”, he began. Still, he commented that they always found a way not to disturb the show and had never faced a complicated situation involving rain.

In the outburst on the social network, the comedian confirmed that those who were frustrated by the show can ask for their money back.

“I also go to shows and when I don’t feel like they delivered what they promised, it makes perfect sense to get my money back. I left refund information in my stories for those who felt wronged”, he reinforced.

In addition to apologizing to the fans, Whindersson Nunes also took the opportunity to thank everyone who was with him at his show and braved the rain.

“To you who stayed in the rain with me, by the way, since the queue, much longer in the rain than I did, from my heart, it was really worth it. In morals, you have no idea what goes on in our heads. to explode”, he concluded.