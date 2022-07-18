Whindersson offers public refund after chaotic show in Natal: ‘A thousand apologies’

Comedian said he ‘was on the verge of exploding’ during the show he performed in the rain

the comedian Whindersson Nunes made an outburst last Sunday, the 17th, after a show he performed in Natal, in large northern riveron Saturday, the 16th. The presentation, which took place in the open air, ended up generating stress in the public and also in the artist because of a temporal that fell during show time. After the confusion, Whindersson has spoken out and said that he will reimburse fans. “A thousand apologies for the event not having been a show like you deserved… I’ve been through everything on stage and so far everything has always worked out, if a child cries ‘us’ sings baby shark, if the drunk gets in the way, we call him closer, but a rain shower was really the first time. I also go to shows and when I don’t feel like they delivered what they promised it makes perfect sense to get my money back. I left information about refunds in my stories for those who felt wronged, once again a thousand apologies and I hope that at another time you can see my best “, declared the artist.

Many people gave up watching the show because of the rain, but others remained in place. “To you who stayed in the rain with me, by the way, since the queue, much more time in the rain than I, from my heart, was really worth it. In morals, you have no idea what’s going on in our heads, I was about to explode, at that moment you only think about how to reduce the damage, how to make sure it doesn’t turn into a big revolt, I just thought one thing: ‘Thank God it’s not from hail’ (laughs). Otherwise, ‘us’ would get 2 hours of stone in the head together (laughs)”, he joked. the comedian Robson Sousa also performed at the same event and, according to Whindersson, he was met with boos due to the chaotic situation generated by the bad weather. “Robson turned around, brought the public to us, anyone there had despaired and left brother, you are different. Learning to get milk from a stone every day. We hugged each other afterwards and told how this unprecedented situation made us feel alive, the game is never won”, he concluded.