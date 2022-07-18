WHO confirms Marburg virus outbreak after deaths; understand the disease

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the first Marburg outbreak in Ghana, after laboratories confirmed the infections in two people who died late last month in the country.

The disease — an infectious hemorrhagic fever in the same family as Ebola — is spread to people by fruit bats and passed between people through direct contact with bodily fluids from infected people and surfaces.

Two deaths caused by Marburg virus confirmed in Ghana

The two patients who died from the Ashanti region of southern Ghana were not linked.

The first case was that of a 26-year-old man who was admitted to hospital on June 26 and died on June 27.

The second was a 51-year-old man who was admitted to the same hospital on June 28 and died the same day, according to the WHO.

“Health authorities responded quickly, getting ahead of the curve in preparing for a possible outbreak,” said WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti.

“That’s good because without immediate and decisive action, Marburg can easily spiral out of control. WHO is in the area supporting health authorities and now that the outbreak has been declared, we are mobilizing more resources for the response,” he added.

More than 90 contacts of the people who died, including healthcare workers and community members, have been identified and are being monitored for any symptoms of the disease;

Marburg is potentially deadly: Mortality rates in previous outbreaks have ranged from 24% to 88%.

This outbreak marks only the second time the disease has been detected in West Africa. Guinea confirmed a single case detected in August, according to the WHO. The outbreak in Guinea was declared more than five weeks later.

Previous outbreaks of Marburg and individual cases have appeared in Angola, Congo, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda.

According to the WHO, neighboring countries should be on high alert, as there is a risk of the virus spreading.

What are the symptoms of Marburg?

The incubation period for Marburg virus can range from 2 to 21 days. The illness begins abruptly, with a high fever, severe headache, and severe malaise. Muscle aches and pains are a common feature.

Severe watery diarrhea, abdominal pain and cramping, nausea and vomiting may start on the third day. Diarrhea may persist for a week.

WHO warns neighboring countries of risk of infections

In addition, another characteristic of the severe condition of the disease is bleeding between the 5th and 7th days. Blood can often come out in vomit and stool and is often accompanied by bleeding from the nose, gums, and vagina.

Another reported symptom is orchitis (inflammation of one or both testicles) has been reported occasionally in the late phase of the disease (15 days).

According to the WHO, in fatal cases, death most often occurs between 8 and 9 days after the onset of symptoms, usually preceded by severe blood loss and shock.