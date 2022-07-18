“Why don’t you show up for me?”

In wetlandGlobo’s 9pm soap opera, Filo (Dira Paes) will end up without your great love. That’s because Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will die and become the new “Old Man of Rio”. Replacing his father, he will protect the family from the dangers of the biome, but Filó will never see him.

In the final stretch of the nine o’clock soap opera, Zé Leôncio’s health will only get worse and he will end up ‘kicking his ass’. Only after dying will he see the Velho do Rio for the first time. In the encounter, the anaconda man will pass the baton to his son and disappear forever. From then on, Zé will be the new protective entity of the Pantanal.

Assuming the post of the new “Velho do Rio”, the farmer will always be around to take care of his family, especially his children and grandchildren. However, only Philo will not be able to see him. There is no specific reason for this. The most likely hypothesis is that the wife will not believe that her husband has become an entity, so he will never appear to her.

In the final scene of the novel, Zé appears hand in hand walking with his two grandchildren: the son of Irma and Zé Lucas, and the daughter of Juma and Jove. “Grandpa, tell a story”, the girl will ask. “What story do you want me to tell?“, asks Zé. “From the girl turned jaguar“, the little girl will answer. “What not ‘you’?“, the ‘old’ Zé will speak. “I only turn a jaguar when I ‘m’ with ‘reiva’“, she will say.

Meanwhile, Filó will be sitting watching the children walking, but without seeing Old Zé Leôncio. “Why is it only those children who see this ‘old man’ from the river… If he really is Zé Leôncio, why doesn’t he show up to me?“, she will ask herself, thoughtfully. Then the novel ends.

