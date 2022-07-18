Wind energy records instantaneous generation record during high wind season in the Northeast, points out ONS

Photo: Pixabay

The National Electric System Operator (ONS) released last Friday, (07/15), data on energy production in the national territory in recent weeks and announced that wind energy recorded a record of instantaneous generation in the Brazilian Northeast. The record took place during the high wind season, which takes place annually and allows companies producing the resource to take advantage of the high production potential to expand electricity generation using wind power.

ONS data show that wind energy recorded a record of instantaneous generation in the month of July in the Northeast, driven by the high wind season

The Northeast continues to reaffirm its presence on the national scene in the field of renewable energy production, due to the favorable geographical position for this generation. This is because the high wind season in the region made it possible for wind energy to reach a new peak of instantaneous generation this July and reach a record.

These data were released this past Friday by the ONS, which highlighted the importance of this period for the production of the resource. Thus, the ONS announced that wind energy was responsible for producing 14,167 MW of energy on the 8th, in the instantaneous generation model of the resource.

For purposes of comparison as to the relevance of this number, this total amount could supply the entire Northeast region of the country, and there would still be a surplus of 23.2% of the energy generated. Thus, the great results in the instantaneous generation of energy in the region reinforce the relevance of the Northeast in the energy segment and the need for new investments to take advantage of these resources.

The high wind season is a phenomenon that happens every year in the northeastern region of Brazil and boosts the production of wind energy. This is because, during the winter months, between July and October, the northeastern states perceive an increase in the quality and intensity of the winds, due to the sea currents.

Thus, wind energy production enterprises take advantage of the moment to focus their efforts on improving the production process, in order to guarantee the highest peaks of instantaneous energy generation, as was seen in this month of July.

Instantaneous generation of wind energy guarantees good results this week and is accompanied by solar energy, which also managed to stand out in the country

The month of July started already quite productive and, mainly, profitable for companies producing renewable energy in Brazil, especially those located in the Northeast region of the country, due to the high wind season.

In addition to the great results in the instantaneous generation of wind energy on the 8th, the ONS also revealed that solar energy also managed to stand out strongly in this last week throughout the national territory.

This is because, during this last Tuesday (12), at 10:28 am, the instantaneous generation of 2,963 MW was recorded, an amount equivalent to 27.5% of the demand of the entire Northeast subsystem for that minute. Solar energy is part of the great productive potential of energy in the region and this number highlighted the relevance of the segment in the profitability of the state.

Learn more about the National Electric System Operator (ONS)

The ONS, or National Electric System Operator, is the body responsible for coordinating and controlling the operation of electricity generation and transmission facilities in the National Interconnected System (SIN) throughout the national territory.

In this way, the agency carries out a series of studies and legal assignments across the country to ensure the proper management of electricity production, also focusing on the field of renewable energy.