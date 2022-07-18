Window opens this Monday and Goiás has three reinforcements to be registered; meet the new faces of Verdão

The long-awaited transfer window for Brazilian football will open this Monday (18) and Goiás Esporte Clube already has some reinforcements to be signed up for the 2022 season. is that everyone can be registered as soon as the window is open, so that they will be available to debut next Wednesday (20), when the team faces Fluminense, at Hailé Pinheiro Stadium, at 19 pm, for the 17th round of the Championship Brazilian Serie A.

Meet the new reinforcements of Goiás

Left-back Sávio, 27, arrived at Verdão on loan from Rio Ave, from Portugal. The player signed with Esmeraldino until the end of the season. Sávio was formed by Ferroviária, but played little, playing for teams like Campinense-PB, Ferroviário-CE, Londrina-PR, until he established himself wearing the shirt of América, where he played in 40 games in the 2020 season. Sávio defended Coelho de 2019 to 2020, when in the last year, after gaining access to Série A of the Brazilian Championship, it was sold to Portuguese football for R$ 2.5 million.

Midfielder Marco Antônio, 21, is already in Goiânia, to sign a contract with Verdão until the end of 2023. The player is considered a bet by the board thinking about the future, but not an immediate reinforcement. The athlete belonged to Cruzeiro, but as he had not been receiving opportunities in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, he ended up agreeing his termination with Raposa and definitively arriving at Esmeraldino.

Danilo Cardoso

Finally, Verdão referred the hiring of defender Danilo Cardoso, 25 years old, who was at Vitória, where he had been playing in the C Series of the Brazilian Championship. Danilo arrives for a lacking sector in Goiás, since currently the club has only three players for the defense. An interesting detail about Danilo is that he played in the last Campeonato Mineiro for Athletic-MG, where he formed a pair of defenders with Sidimar, who is currently an Emerald player.

