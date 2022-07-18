With tight logistics, Vasco trains in São Luís and arrives at night in Rio | vasco

After the defeat to Sampaio Corrêa, on Saturday, Vasco will still have to face tight and tiring logistics until the game against Ituano next Tuesday, in São Januário, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão Series B.

+ See the complete classification of Série B do Brasileirão

Best moments: Sampaio Corrêa 3 x 1 Vasco for the 18th round of the Brasileirão Serie B 2022

The plane that takes the Vasco delegation back to Rio only leaves São Luís in the early afternoon. The commercial flight will still make a stop in Belo Horizonte, and the arrival in Rio is scheduled for early Sunday night.

+ Maurício Souza: “We had possession, but without creativity”

As the game against Ituano (19th round) is next Tuesday, the technical commission had to improvise a training session still in São Luís. This Sunday morning, the players who started and those who scored high in Castelão will do the regenerative at the hotel. Those who played a few minutes or did not go to the field will participate in an activity on the field – the club preferred not to inform the location of the training.

1 of 3 Vasco players in action against Sampaio Corrêa, at Castelão — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG Vasco players in action against Sampaio Corrêa, at Castelão — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

Coach Maurício Souza, therefore, will practically have a training session before the game against Ituano, which will be on Monday, at CT Moacyr Barbosa. He talked about it at the press conference after the match.

– Tomorrow we still train in São Luís, with the people who didn’t play the whole game. On Monday we got the whole group together to make the necessary adjustments for Tuesday’s game. That’s the schedule. We don’t have much time,” he said.

“Defeat cannot anesthetize us. It has to encourage us to put our best on the field in the next game”, he added.

For reasons of economy, Vasco has not chartered flights in this B Series. All trips were on commercial flights. For the match against Sampaio Corrêa, for example, the team trained on Thursday afternoon in Rio, boarded in the early evening and only arrived at the hotel in São Luís around 2 am.

Vasco and Ituano face each other on Tuesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), in São Januário. All tickets were sold out for the game that will be marked by the presentation of Alex Teixeira to the crowd.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more news from Vasco

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!