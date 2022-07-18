Withdrawal of R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS is still available; can you cash out?

The deposits of extraordinary FGTS withdrawal (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) in the account of 42 million workers were finalized in June. About a month after the calendar ends, the resources are still available for redemption.

In this extraordinary round announced by the federal government, all Brazilians with a balance in linked accounts can withdraw up to R$1,000. The exception is those who used the amounts in secured credit operations, such as early birthday withdrawal.

How to withdraw the extraordinary FGTS?

Between the end of April and mid-June, Caixa Econômica Federal credited the funds in accounts created automatically in the name of the worker. To access it, just download the Caixa Tem app and move social digital savings.

The platform offers a series of products and services, such as payment of bills and slips, transfers and purchases with the virtual card. Customers can also withdraw cash at Caixa’s self-service terminals and lottery outlets, using a code provided in the app.

Internet consultation

Those who still don’t know if they are entitled to the extraordinary loot should make a consultation on the internet, on the FGTS website or application. If the amounts are available, the deadline to withdraw is until December 15th.

But if the worker does not want to use the guarantee fund resources now, he can also request the return of the credit through the Caixa Tem app. Another option is to wait until the end of the round without moving the money.