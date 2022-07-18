Woman wakes up from coma and accuses brother of aggression in the US – 07/18/2022 – World

A woman who was in a coma for two years after suffering an attack near Cottageville, West Virginia, in the United States, woke up and accused her brother of being the attacker.

Wanda Palmer, 51, was attacked in June 2020 and left for dead, according to a statement released by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Police said the woman was found on her couch with serious injuries from what appeared to be a machete or axe.

Officials told CNN that, at first, officers thought Palmer was dead, but soon realized she was still breathing. The murder weapon was not found.

According to investigations, a witness reported seeing Daniel Palmer III, 55, Wanda’s brother, on the balcony of the residence on the eve of the crime. He was even heard by the police shortly after the attack, but, at the time, authorities were unable to gather enough evidence and did not formalize complaints.

The victim was hospitalized and began babbling isolated words late last month. She was able to answer investigators’ questions with only yes or no, and on the 12th, she accused Daniel of trying to kill her. The suspect, who denies involvement in the crime, was arrested on Friday (15), charged with attempted murder. Bail for release was set at US$500,000.

Wanda is now conscious but unable to have full conversations, officials said. She is under medical care at a long-term care facility in the city of New Martinsville.

“After two years of hospitalization and in a coma as a result of an attack […]Wanda Palmer is now awake to see her abuser in custody,” wrote the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department profile on social media. “Continue to pray for the victim, please.”