Woman wakes up from coma and identifies brother as assailant in the US

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Wand Palmer, 51, who had been in a coma for two years in the United States of America (USA), woke up and identified his brother as the aggressor.

The woman accused her brother, 55-year-old Daniel, of attacking her at her home near Cottageville, West Virginia, in June 2020. According to a statement from Jackson County officials, Palmer was “attacked and left to to die”.

Police officers found her in an “upright position” on the sofa with serious injuries they suspect were inflicted with an axe. Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger told CNN that when police arrived, they thought the woman was dead, but realized she could still breathe.

A neighbor admitted to seeing Palmer’s brother near their home around midnight the night before the crime, but there are no records of phone calls, surveillance footage or other witnesses, the sheriff said.

The police investigated several people but to no avail and never found the murder weapon. However, after waking up, Palmer was able to answer yes or no questions, which resulted in the arrest of his brother on charges of attempted murder. The woman is now conscious, but she is unable to have a conversation.

