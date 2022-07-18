World stocks rise in ECB week and US balance sheets; ore and oil advance and more market issues today

Asian markets closed higher, the same direction of operation of European stock exchanges and New York index futures on Monday (18), with investors betting that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive at its next meeting. The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that the Fed is on track to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at its meeting later this month.

Recession fears have dominated market sentiment in recent weeks, as investors fear that aggressive action by the Fed – in an effort to tame decades-old inflation – will eventually send the economy into recession.

After the worse-than-expected inflation data released last week, investor attention is turning to the US corporate earnings season. JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo have already released their second quarter numbers and performed worse than expected. This Monday (18), it’s the turn of Goldman Sachs and Bank Of America.

In Europe, the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to confirm on Thursday (21) the first rate hike in more than a decade, even so, at milder levels than the Fed.

Ibovespa today: follow the movement of the markets live

Already the Brazilian agenda of indicators is practically empty this week and Congress goes into recess after enacting the PEC dos Auxílios. As in the US, the highlight is also the corporate calendar. Here, the balance sheet season is still in its infancy and on Wednesday (20), WEG (WEGE3) will release the numbers for the second quarter.

Tomorrow, Vale’s production figures (VALE3) for the second quarter will be released. Citi predicts stability for iron ore production, at 76 million tons.

In the political field, President Jair Bolsonaro will meet today (18), at 4 pm, at Palácio do Alvorada, with ambassadors to denounce alleged fraud in the electoral system. According to the president, evidence will be presented about irregularities in the 2014 and 2018 elections.

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indexes operate higher on Monday (18), with Wall Street anticipating a busy week of corporate earnings.

The major indexes are coming off a week-long low despite a relief rally on Friday with investors betting the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive at its next meeting.

As the Wall Street Journal highlights, Federal Reserve officials have signaled they are likely to raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage points later this month for the second consecutive meeting as part of an aggressive effort to combat high inflation.

Policymakers left the door open for a larger percentage point increase at the July 26-27 meeting. But some of them have simultaneously thrown cold water on the possibility in recent interviews and public comments ahead of the pre-monetary policy meeting’s quiet period, which began on Saturday. Some officials pointed to signs that economic activity is slowing as rates increase at a historically accelerated pace.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.91%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +1.05%

Nasdaq Future (US), +1.34%

Asia

Asia-Pacific markets closed higher, with the exception of Japan closed for a holiday on Monday (18).

In economic data, New Zealand’s consumer price index rose 7.3% in the June 2022 quarter compared to the same period last year. That’s a 32-year high for the country, and the main factor has been rising house construction and rental prices, Stats NZ said.

Later this week, investors will be keeping an eye on the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting, China’s decision on the one-year and five-year prime rate lending and the Bank of Japan’s interest rate decision.

Shanghai SE (China), +1.55%

Nikkei (Japan), closed for public holidays

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +2.70%

Kospi (South Korea), +1.90%

Europe

European markets rise, extending last Friday’s gains in a week marked by the European Central Bank’s interest rate decision.

The ECB is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade next Thursday (21).

FTSE 100 (UK), +1.43%

DAX (Germany), +1.36%

CAC 40 (France), +1.46%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +1.18%

commodities

Oil prices rise after opening lower, with concerns turning to rising Covid-19 cases in China and the prospect of lockdowns again reducing fuel demand in the world’s top oil-importing country.

On the other hand, oil supply problems remain in the spotlight. US President Joe Biden told Arab leaders last Saturday that the US would remain an active partner in the Middle East, but he failed to secure commitments to a regional security axis that includes Israel or an immediate increase in oil production. .

In the ore market, Dalian and Singapore futures rebounded above the $100 mark on Monday as China, the biggest steel producer, tried to ease concerns over financial difficulties faced by the real estate sector. However, lingering concerns from COVID-19 limited gains.

WTI Oil, +2.45% at $99.98 a barrel

Brent crude, up 2.67% at $103.86 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 2.18% to 679.00 yuan, equivalent to US$100.76

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +3.90% to $22,252.68 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

The third week of July will feature monetary policy decisions and earnings season. Attention turns to Europe, where the European Central Bank (ECB) will hold its monetary policy meeting next Thursday (21). Interest rates in the European Union are expected to be raised for the first time in 11 years. According to a Reuters poll, the ECB is expected to raise the rate by 25 basis points.

Read too

On Tuesday (19), the consumer price index for the economic bloc comes out – the average of market projections points to a monthly high of 0.8%.

Brazil

8:00 am: Weekly IPC-S Index

8:25 am: Focus Bulletin

11:00 am: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, participates in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), João Pedro Barroso do Nascimento

3pm: Weekly trade balance

USA

11 am: Real estate market index – NAHB

3. Bolsonaro meets with ambassadors

President Jair Bolsonaro will meet this Monday (18), at 4 pm, at Palácio do Alvorada, with ambassadors to denounce alleged fraud in the electoral system. According to the president, evidence will be presented about irregularities in the 2014 and 2018 elections.

Bolsonaro said that 40 ambassadors confirmed their presence at today’s meeting.

PEC of Benefits in the sights of TCU

TCU ministers assess that the Benefits PEC will have problems once it passes the Court’s scrutiny, sources told Bloomberg. The main obstacle is the section that deals with the creation of the state of emergency. The mechanism was included in the PEC to circumvent electoral legislation. When the time comes, the government technicians who drafted the proposal could end up responding to a court-of-accounts lawsuit, according to a source who follows the matter closely.

parliamentary recess

After a very busy week, the Chamber of Deputies starts from today (18) the parliamentary recess period, which runs until July 31. With the arrival of the electoral period, the expectation is that parliamentarians make a concentrated effort to vote on matters in the first week of returning to work, in the week of August 1st to 5th.

According to the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) one of the proposals that can be voted on by the deputies is the one that deals with the exhaustive role of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) on the coverage of health plans. The proposal, however, depends on the construction of an agreement with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

4. Covid

Last Sunday (17), Brazil recorded 55 deaths and 13,065 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 250, an increase of 17% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 57,645, which represents an increase of 1% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 168,189,450, equivalent to 78.29% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 179,379,709 people, which represents 83.50% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 98,013,859 people, or 45.62% of the population.

The states of SP, RJ, MA, TO and AP do not separate the numbers of third and fourth doses. For this reason, the booster percentages may be inflated.

5. Corporate Radar

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) concluded on Friday (15) the offer to repurchase global bonds made by its wholly-owned subsidiary Petrobras Global Finance (PGF). The total amount paid was US$ 790.8 million, considering the prices offered by the company and excluding interest capitalized up to the settlement date.

The state-owned company also approved its first debenture buyback program. The company may repurchase up to the total volume of debentures from the 5th, 6th and 7th issues.

According to a statement, the repurchase value will be, at most, the updated nominal value of each series. The buyback program will last for one year.

Vale (VALE3) concluded the sale of its assets from the Centro Oeste System to J&F Mineração Ltda., a subsidiary of J&F Investimentos, with the receipt of US$ 150 million. According to the company, this transaction reinforces Vale’s strategy of portfolio simplification, focusing on the main businesses and growth opportunities, and guided by the disciplined allocation of capital.

Klabin (KLNB11) announced the closing of the 14th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in the total principal amount of R$ 2.5 billion, with a rate corresponding to IPCA + 6.7694% per year and a term of 12 years.

According to the company, the debentures were the object of a private placement, fully subscribed by a securitization company and linked to agribusiness receivables certificates (CRA).

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related