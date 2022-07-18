Xuxa discovers betrayal, exposes cruel separation and official outcome: “I was betrayed”

Xuxa remembered ex-partner’s betrayal

Xuxa Meneghel already lived rapturous loves in his life. Over the years, the presenter has already been in a relationship with some famous men and lately she has had a peaceful relationship with Junno Andrade. But, it didn’t always work that way. So much so that she decided to open up something about her past.

The revelation was made to Xuxa Meneghel during an interview with Jornada Astral, an HBO Max program hosted by Angélica. On the occasion, the famous brought up a betrayal suffered in one of the relationships. The report came after she was asked about the intensity with the partners.

It turns out that the presenter is Aries and this sign is known for its intensity. “All the people I dated, I can say that I really loved them. Little is not enough for me. I lived with Pele for six years, he is a scorpion. Intense and tense. I learned a lot that I shouldn’t do, more than I should,” she said.

Xuxa recalled that she was betrayed in the past: “He was a Scorpio and he betrayed me from beginning to end. The guy wrote a book and talked about who he was hooking up with. I thought, ‘But he was with me at that time.’ Ayrton Senna and Pelé were the two Scorpios with whom she became involved, but only the King wrote an autobiography.

RELATIONSHIP OF YEARS WITH BONITÃO

For almost 10 years together, Xuxa and Junno had intimate details of their relationship exposed to Brazil. During a recent interview with Eliana, on SBT, the eternal queen of the little ones opened the game and said how the beginning of the romance with the actor happened.

According to the interviewee, the artist was still committed when she met him. “I hit on him. I even asked if he would date a fan, because I was a fan of his. He was engaged, but he didn’t speak,” she said.

Unaware of Junno’s relationship, Xuxa asked for his number and called the boy who did not answer him, as he was playing with his daughter, Luana, currently 18 years old. “It’s good that she understood and liked it”, said the artist who was with her partner on the show.

Xuxa agreed with Junno and stressed that his attitude really made the passion grow even more. “I fell in love because I knew I was going to get a real man who puts his family first. It wasn’t just sex, it wasn’t just sex.”, highlighted the blonde, exposing the happy outcome of the couple.