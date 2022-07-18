Young man is shot dead inside a residence in the Aflitos neighborhood, in Recife | Pernambuco

A young man was shot dead inside a residence located in the Aflitos neighborhood, in the North Zone of Recife. The crime took place on Saturday (16) and was released this Sunday (17) by the Civil Police, which is investigating the case.
The victim was 20 years old and has not been named by police. The young man’s body was found lifeless with perforations caused by a firearm inside a property located on Avenida Santos Dumont.
At around 8 pm, police arrived at the crime scene to isolate the area and begin investigative work. The case was registered by a team from the Capital Homicide Task Force.
The circumstances and motivation of the crime began to be investigated by the Civil Police. “Investigations have been initiated and continue until the crime is elucidated,” the corporation said in a statement.
The victim’s body was taken to the Recife Institute of Legal Medicine (IML), located in the Santo Amaro neighborhood, in the central area of the capital of Pernambuco.
Recife Institute of Legal Medicine is located in the Santo Amaro neighborhood, in the central area of the capital of Pernambuco — Photo: Bruno Marinho/G1
The first half of 2022 ended with a 10.7% increase in the number of Intentional Lethal Violent Crimes (CVLIs) in Pernambuco, compared to the same period in 2021. In the first six months of this year, there were 1,858 cases, against 1,679 records in January and June 2021.
In June 2022, the number of murders in the state rose 7.5%, compared to the same month of 2021. In the sixth month of this year, there were 273 homicides, against 254 reported in the same period last year.
On average, in June, 9.1 crimes of this type were recorded per day. These data were released by the Pernambuco Department of Social Defense (SDS) on Friday (15).