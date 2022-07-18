Young man killed in public square at the end of festival in Itabira – Gerais

Military police officer observes the spot where the 18-year-old boy was hit by the shots (photo: DeFato Online)

A young man was shot to death around 8:30 pm this Sunday (7/17), during the closing of the 48th Winter Festival, in Areo Square, in Itabira. Marcelo Marques Fonseca, 18, was shot four times in the face and chest. He was rescued by the civil brigade team and rushed to the Municipal Emergency Room of Itabira, still alive, but died on the way. For the time being, there is no information about those responsible for the crime or the motivation.

In an interview with DeFato Portal, Sergeant Campos, from the Military Police, explained that the garrison present at the place was policing the surroundings of the party when they heard the explosions and saw the rush. “So, we were informed that a young man had been shot, we went to the scene and he was on the ground”, he detailed.

The sergeant also says that the Military Police is dedicated to ascertaining the facts, the authorship and the type of weapon used. Also during the incident, the military sealed off the area for the arrival of the Civil Police expertise to work on identifying the victim and collecting evidence.

panic moments

area where the Festival’s closing party took place, just before the shooting (photo: DeFato Online) The public was startled by the shots, which caused confusion and a rush in a mass escape from the place. Most of the people fled to the side opposite the shooting, where the stage of the event was. This caused jostling and a large number of people became ill. Many people lost documents and personal belongings during the flight. In addition, as it was an event that had been taking place since early afternoon, many children ended up losing their parents in the riot.

Human Relations student Maria Gabryelle says she is traumatized. She was passing near the area of ​​the crime when it occurred. According to the young woman, her only reaction was to run desperately. “I ended up losing my friends, soon after I had an anxiety crisis, it was impossible to stay calm. So far I’m not well, my psychological is very shaken, I’m quite traumatized, actually. I never imagined going through this, because it was so close. My main fear at that moment was being hit by a stray bullet. If I close my eyes, all I can think about is the gunfire on my side and people running,” she recalls.

The 23-year-old student claims to be indignant at the Fundao Cultural Carlos Drummond de Andrade (FCCDA), organizer of the event, for the concert being held despite the crime. “I think it’s a lack of respect and responsibility towards the population for the show to have continued. Also a lack of empathy with the victim’s family. At a time like this, people with the psychologically extremely shaken, feeling sick, and the show will continue? a shame, literally”, protests Maria Gabryelli.

Even with the situation, the event continued as scheduled, and singer Maria Gad performed after authorization from the Fundação Cultural Carlos Drummond de Andrade, the institution responsible for the event, which issued a note commenting on the case. Read:

“The Carlos Drummond de Andrade Cultural Foundation (FCCDA) regrets the police incident that took place this Sunday night (17), in Praça do Areo, during the closing of the 48th Itabira Winter Festival.

The FCCDA, always attentive to the safety of the population and after the demonstration of maintenance of policing by the Military Police in order to guarantee the safety of the participants, took the decision to continue the event, with a presentation by the singer Maria Gad.

The event had a large number of members of the Military Police, private security, fire brigade and ambulances, following all the protocol for events of this size.

It is worth mentioning that during the 22 days of the festival, no police incidents were recorded in the places where the events took place.”

violent sunday

