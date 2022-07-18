Zelensky talks to Bolsonaro about Ukrainian grain exports – News

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky said this Monday (18) that he spoke with Jair Bolsonaro (PL) by phone about Ukrainian grain exports, with the aim of avoiding a global food crisis, and sanctions against Russia.

“I had a conversation with the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro. I informed him about the situation at the front [da guerra]. We discussed the importance of resuming Ukrainian grain exports to avoid a Russian-caused global food crisis. I appeal to all partners to join the sanctions against the aggressor,” Zelenski said on social media.





This Sunday (17), Bolsonaro said he would not suggest any kind of solution to the war in the country provoked by Russia. “I’m not going to propose, and who am I to propose that. I’ll answer according to what he asks. I intend to tell him what I think if he asks me something. Where we can collaborate, I’ll give my opinion. I’ll give it if he asks,” said the president.





Last week, however, Bolsonaro had said that a possible way out of the war would be the surrender of the Ukrainians. He compared the current situation to the Falklands War, a conflict between Great Britain and Argentina in 1982, which ended after Argentine troops surrendered.

Asked about the intention to give this advice to Zelensky, the president deflected the conversation. “It’s a matter of State. This cannot be leaked. It’s a state secret. There are two countries that have their importance. One is warlike, nuclear. The other is not a nuclear country, it’s a commodity power.” [aquilo que se produz em grande quantidade para ser exportado]”, analyzed.

Bolsonaro’s phone call to Zelenski was the first dialogue between the leaders since the beginning of the conflict, which began on February 24. Until today, the Brazilian Chief Executive has never condemned the invasion by Russia and has maintained commercial ties with the Russians. In recent weeks, he has even announced that an agreement with Russia for the purchase of diesel is “almost certain”.

