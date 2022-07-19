🚨 Apple iPhone 13 enters an unmissable offer at Magazine Luiza

The iPhone 13 is at an excellent price, taking advantage of Magazine Luiza’s current promotion. In addition to the good price, you can still highlight a discount coupon exclusive to Canaltech which makes the final purchase price even more interesting.

This is the version with 128 GB storage, a good amount of memory for those who like to keep lots of photos, videos and applications in the palm of their hand. Take advantage of the offer to secure your new Apple cell phone.

About iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is Apple’s most modern model to buy today, and a good starting point to learn about the main news that the company has brought in its new line of cell phones. It is worth mentioning the new A15 Bionic processor, faster than previous generations, and the design with an extra rear camera.

The cameras also received important improvements, with the addition of in-body optical stabilization technology to all models in the line, something that was previously restricted to the company’s most expensive device. And even with all these improvements, Apple managed to increase battery life on the iPhone 13 line.

In addition to the change in the rear cameras, it is worth mentioning the change in the front screen of the iPhone 13. Now, the notch — that black space that houses the facial recognition sensor, the microphone and the front camera — is smaller, leaving more useful space on the screen. to view content such as videos, messages and games.

IMPORTANT: Price changes can happen at any time and are not under the control of the Canaltech. The total amount may change according to your location, considering shipping and possible taxes. If you make a purchase, the Canaltech maybe receive a commission for the sale.

