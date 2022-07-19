11 states will support Lula even with Tebet as candidate

Party wing presses for acronym to support PT even in the 1st round, but MDB summit intends to keep senator

MDB chiefs from 11 states declared their support for the pre-candidacy of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the presidency of the Republic in the 1st round. The formalization took place during a meeting of the PT with the group at the Perseu Abramo Foundation, linked to the PT, in São Paulo this Monday (18.Jul.2022).

Although the movement was foreseen, since the two parties have already closed alliances in some of these states, the meeting puts pressure on the candidacy of senator Simone Tebet, the name chosen by the MDB for the presidential race.

Watch the video of the beginning of the Emedebistas meeting with Lula (4min28s):

Despite the PT’s approximation with an important part of the MDB, members of the party’s leadership, and even emedebistas who support Lula, heard by the Power 360 say it is unlikely that the acronym rife Tebet. But Lulas admit that there is an attempt to convince the legend to give up a proper name.

Tebet should be confirmed as the MDB’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic on the 27th of this month, at the national convention of the legend. The event will be held remotely.

The meeting with Lula was organized by Senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) last week, when he met with the former president in Brasília. When starting the speeches, the congressman stated that all those present reaffirmed their commitment to support the PT in the 1st round.

“Here we have 11 states represented by the MDB committed to the Brazil project that we all want. With the strengthening of democracy, resumption of growth, employment, income, and social justice with the humanitarian aspect that this country needs so that we can have solidarity and fight hunger”said Braga, who is the party’s leader in the Senate.

The offensive, however, runs up against internal resistance in the MDB. The acronym also has Bolsonarist sectors. Supporting Lula or Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would make the legend crack. The party’s president, deputy Baleia Rossi (SP), and former president Michel Temer reject approaching the PT and are the main guarantors of Tebet’s candidacy.

Soon after the meeting, Rossi reiterated on his Twitter profile that the party will maintain the senator’s candidacy. He did not directly mention the meeting of coreligionists with Lula. “I just talked to some MDB leaders who were supposed to be with another presidential candidate. They assured me that they will support Simone Tebet at the convention that will ratify her candidate. We decide by majority, respecting minorities. We will have support in the 27 states”he wrote.

In addition to Lula and Braga, the following also participated in the meeting: