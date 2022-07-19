15 neighborhoods in Maceió are considered high risk

The growth in the number of cases of dengue, chikungunya and zika in the municipality has public health authorities concerned. According to the bulletin of the 3rd Survey of the Rapid Index of Aedes aegypti (LIRAa) carried out in 16,537 properties from July 4th to 8th by the Management of Diseases Transmitted by Vectors and Venomous Animals, of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) shows that the of building infestation is worrisome.

According to the SMS Communications department, the result showed, in Maceió, a building infestation rate of 3.5%, which indicates that 24 (49%) of the 50 neighborhoods in the city are in a situation of alert for the control of Aedes, with medium risk of epidemic of mosquito-transmitted arboviruses. Fifteen neighborhoods (31%) are considered to be at high risk, but another 10 (20%) keep the situation under control, satisfactorily.

In this 3rd LIRAa, the locations that presented the highest rates of infestation with risk of epidemic were the neighborhoods of Ponta Verde (18.9%), Jardim Petrópolis (18.5%), Poço (9.2%), Garça Torta ( 7.5%), Santo Amaro (7.08%), Jatiúca (6.95%), Chã da Jaqueira (6.66%) and Pitanguinha (6.17%), among others, with rates of building infestation above of 4%.

“Since last Friday (15th), we have already defined the new cycle of home visits in locations with high numbers of breeding sites with mosquito outbreaks, where our teams of endemic agents will intensify actions in collective efforts, promoting more effective control. with the treatment and elimination of the outbreaks and the reinforcement in the orientation of the residents”, highlighted the responsible for the Management, Carmem Samico.

The survey – which guides Aedes control actions and identifies the areas with the highest number of mosquito breeding sites – also pointed out the most prevalent types of breeding sites, where deposits at ground level or that can be removed stand out, such as vats (33.3%), tanks (32.7%) and buckets (14.7%).

Although material discarded as garbage – plastic containers, bottles, cans, etc. – still represent 28.8% of the breeding sites found with larvae, ornamental containers – potted plants and plants with water, for example, also recorded a considerable rate of 25.5%.

“We have sought to work in partnership with the population, reinforcing the guidelines and encouraging each one to carry out their own inspection at home every 15 days, maintaining the necessary care with the packaging of garbage and the coverage of water reservoirs, among others. measures”, reinforces Carmem Samico.

The manager also recalls that it is also possible to use the Hotline (82) 3312-5495 to report risk situations, such as vacant lots, disabled swimming pools and abandoned houses or request an inspection visit.

records

With the registration of cases until July 9 this year, totaling 4,893 notifications for dengue, the municipality of Maceió showed an increase of 472.95% in relation to the number of cases reported in the same period in 2021, which was 854 cases.

In relation to Chikungunya, in the aforementioned period, a growth of 3,119.14% was recorded, with 1,513 cases reported in 2022, against 47 suspected cases in 2021. And with regard to Zika, the record was a reduction of 6.06 % of cases in the same period, which decreased the notification of cases from 33 in 2021 to 31 in 2022.

“It is necessary to be aware of any situation of accumulation of water that can serve as a breeding ground for Aedes aegypti, allowing for an increase in the transmission of arboviruses. We will continue with a thorough work, but we need to count on everyone’s collaboration to reduce and overcome the risk of a pandemic “, highlights Carmem.

