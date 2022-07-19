180 telemarketing companies suspended for abuse in calls

An action carried out by the Ministry of Justice in partnership with Senacon, targeted companies that carry out “abusive telemarketing”.

An action carried out by the Ministry of Justice in partnership with the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) targeted companies that carry out “abusive telemarketing”. Thus, as of last Monday (18), 180 telemarketing companies have their activities suspended.

The purpose of the action is to interrupt the links in which products or services are offered without the authorization of consumers, with data obtained, commonly, illegally.

Companies

Among the companies that were the target of the action are large telephony institutions, banks and industry associations. Thus, according to the Ministry of Justice, with this operation, these services were permanently suspended.

Therefore, if these companies fail to comply with the order, they will have to pay a daily fine of R$ 1 thousand. And, in case of conviction in processes that have already been or are being initiated by Senacon and Procons, the fine can reach R$ 13 million per company.

Calls made by robots

In June, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) released another novelty with the aim of reinforcing the fight against the practice of abusive telemarketing. Thus, a new tariff was charged to companies in the sector by telecommunications operators, for each call answered from the first second.

Previously, there was no charge for calls up to three seconds long. According to the regulatory agency, this created a series of inappropriate calls made by robots – these are “robocalls”, those in which when the person answers, the call is ended in a few seconds.

It is important to highlight that, according to Anatel, there will be no type of charge for the user.

“Do not disturb me”

Currently, consumers can sign up on the “Do not disturb me” website, where it is possible to register telemarketing numbers that no longer wish to receive calls.

However, it is necessary to wait about 30 days to stop receiving this type of call.

Image: fizkes / Shutterstock.com