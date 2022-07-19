3 habits that can significantly improve mental health

when we talk about mental health, it is still common to find those who have doubts about the subject. In a very summarized way, we can say that having good mental health is necessary for us to have good interpersonal relationships and even for us to know how to deal with our own thoughts and the emotions they arouse.

There are some diseases that affect our mental health, such as depression, and also some disorders that interfere with the way our mind works and reacts, such as bipolar disorder and generalized anxiety disorder.

In some cases, it is necessary for the individual to undergo drug treatments, as some chemical imbalances can affect issues such as mood, sleep, appetite and a sense of well-being.

In addition to this type of treatment, the psychotherapeutic accompaniment It is also known to improve many aspects of mental health.

Another decisive factor is, of course, the adoption of healthy habits, capable of helping us to face everyday problems, both the more practical ones, such as the loss of a loved one, and the more intimate ones, such as the questions we have about our beliefs and values.

Here are three lifestyle habits that are good for mental health:

Distancing yourself from toxic friendships

You know that “friend” that always appears when you need a favor, but disappears when you’re down? That kind of toxic person, who usually take advantage of others and doesn’t care about the feelings of others, deserves to stay out of our lives.

When we have close ties with individuals of dubious character, we end up harming ourselves and putting ourselves at unnecessary risk. Always select your friends well.

focus on today

live brooding what happened in the past or to despair creating hypothetical scenarios about the future is also a trap. Focusing on what you have today and what can be done today is critical, especially for anxious people.

Take some time just for you

Life is hectic for everyone, but even so, we need to find time to put into practice that special hobby. Whatever you want: walking in the park, cycling, taking singing lessons, reading a new book, trying out a new cake recipe… The important thing is to have, whenever possible, a period dedicated to doing enjoyable activities.

So, how is your mental health? If you are having difficulty doing ordinary activities and thinking about positive things, be sure to seek help from a good psychologist.