7-year-old boy takes inspiration from ‘The Good Doctor’ to save colleague

The series “The Good Doctor” helped a New York boy save the life of a schoolmate. David Diaz Jr., 7, was awarded the New York State Senate Commendation Award after helping another boy with a technique learned from Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore).

According to the People magazine website, David noticed that his colleague had choked while eating a pizza in the cafeteria at Woodrow Wilson Elementary, the school where they both attend in the city of Binghamton.

As there were no teachers around, David decided to go himself to the rescue of his companion and performed the Heimlich maneuver to get him out of the situation. The technique consists of exerting abdominal pressure on the choking patient, freeing him from whatever is causing the obstruction.

The student said he became aware of the Heimlich maneuver while watching an episode of “The Good Doctor” with his father, also named David Diaz. “If someone is choking, or in danger, you always have to come to the rescue. If not, something very sad could happen,” he told Fox News.

The boy David’s heroism received widespread coverage in the local media. On June 13, Binghamton School District Superintendent Tonia Thompson and New York State Senator Fred Akshar came to the classroom where David is studying to commend him for heroism.