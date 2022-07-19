777 executives arrive in Rio this Tuesday to discuss planning for Vasco’s SAF – Vasco Notícias

A delegation from 777 Partners will arrive in Rio this Tuesday. The objective of the three-day visit will be to deal with the planning of Vasco’s SAF, which is about to be created and sold to the American group.

The executives will be in São Januário to follow the match between Cruz-Maltino and Ituano, for the Série B. They are expected, among them, Juan Arciniegas, director of sports, media and entertainment, and Don Dransfield, CEO of Grupo de Futebol da 777. They will also see up close the party prepared to mark the reunion between Alex Teixeira and the fans.

The group will be in a meeting with the membership club board to discuss the constitution of the SAF governing body. Sectors of the company such as the financial and legal sectors will remain connected to those of the associative club in the first months of its existence.

The idea is that the total dismemberment of the SAF takes place by December. The migration of professionals who currently work for the associative club in the direction of the company’s staff cannot be ruled out.

At the same time, they will have meetings with the football department, which will become 100% of SAF immediately after Vasco’s members vote in the AGE, if they choose to validate the contract signed between the club and the American group.

The Americans at 777 Partners are in the market looking for professionals to head the new company. They are looking for both a CEO at large and a director of football. Carlos Brazil has a good chance of being part of the new company’s organizational chart.

The idea is that changes in football occur gradually, in order to preserve the team’s performance on the field. One round from the end of the first round of Série B, Vasco is in second place.

Alex Teixeira and Paulinho

One of 777 Partners’ main tasks will be to study the future of Alex Teixeira. The striker signed a short contract with Vasco, only until December.

It will be up to the American group to decide whether it will be worth it not to remain with the player, in a negotiation that will have very different conditions from those contained in the current contract.

Alex Teixeira accepted to sign this first commitment with Vasco at a salary level well below what he was used to receiving in football abroad.

Another player formed in the Basque base that moves the hearts of the fans is striker Paulinho. In an interview with GLOBO, he stated that he should leave Bayer Leverkusen (ALE) and does not rule out returning to Brazilian football.

The statements of the player, who said he was negotiating with the Germans for the immediate termination of the contract, left the Maltese cross alert.

However, things are not that simple. Paulinho has one more year of contract with the Germans and the tendency is to stick to it until the end. Unless there’s a good offer to buy the rights. The possibility of leaving Bayer in the current window, being free on the market, and arriving free of charge at the next club is very remote.

Source: The Globe