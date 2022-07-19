8 Smash Games to Enjoy After Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

See other beat ’em ups to kill the nostalgia of the genre!

the new game of Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, has already become one of the best games of 2022 with its retro feel and excellent gameplay. The title is a good example of the genre of beat-em-upone of the styles consecrated in the 90’s that, recently, has returned to win great new games.

Looking for something to play in the same vein as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? Check out our list of recommendations for urban kick-ass games below!