8 Smash Games to Enjoy After Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

the new game of Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, has already become one of the best games of 2022 with its retro feel and excellent gameplay. The title is a good example of the genre of beat-em-upone of the styles consecrated in the 90’s that, recently, has returned to win great new games.
Looking for something to play in the same vein as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? Check out our list of recommendations for urban kick-ass games below!
Mother Russia Bleeds
if Streets of Rage and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles look too clean for you, Mother Russia Bleeds it’s a good alternative. The studio’s 2015 beat-em-up Le Cartel Studiopublished by return digitalthe game brings a bit of dirt and frenzy to the genre.
Here, the experience is watered by bloody fistfights, drugs, vomit and synthesizers in the Russian criminal underworld, facing everything from mobsters to failed lab experiments.
Streets of Rage 4
Before Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the team at dotemu helped bring back another classic beat-em-up franchise with Streets of Rage 4. The game rescues one of the biggest names of the genre, who shone in the days of Mega Drive.
With great cartoonish trait, Streets of Rage 4 conquest for the look and the heavy soundtrack, signed by Yuzo Koshiro, the same composer of the memorable music of the classic trilogy. When it comes to chaos and brawling in the streets, Streets of Rage It’s the most accurate recommendation there is.
Final Fight and Streets of Rage Classics
For those looking for an authentic 90s experience, it’s worth revisiting the two best franchises of the time: final fight and Streets of Rage.
Both are very similar in their adventures of urban brawling, and conquer until today for the slightly accentuated difficulty, for the references to 80’s movies, for the retro charm, and for the great soundtrack.
the trilogy Streets of Rage is in the Mega Drive game pack, and final fight can be found on Capcom Classics Bundle – both available for most modern platforms.
Castle Crashers
One of those responsible for helping to popularize indie games in 2008, Castle Crasher remains just as fun to this day, especially when played with friends.
With a medieval setting and cartoonish features, it’s a beat-em-up full of charismatic creatures and with a challenging but never unfair difficulty curve. Besides, in addition to RPG elements, it’s a game full of good humor and charisma.
battletoads
Another classic franchise that has made a comeback recently is battletoads. The classic game, with an infamous reputation for its steep difficulty, has gained a stylish and meta-language version, in which the badass frogs fight to regain their popularity.
The game is a perfect balance of retro and modern sensibilities, with more difficulty options for those who want to know more about the genre or for those who want to feel the whole punitive journey that has marked generations.
Like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, it’s a game shaped by 1990s nostalgia, resembling a classic TV cartoon.
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
For those who are a fan of the fantastical worlds of D&D, there is an arcade classic available on modern platforms to help kill the will of a brawl in a world of swords, creatures and warriors.
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara is a compilation of two games from the 90’s, remastered and re-released in 2013. In the same vein as the classic Ninja Turtles games, it’s a game with the accentuated difficulty that was common at the time. Fortunately, it can be played by up to four players, with the help needed to overcome the challenges.
9 Monkeys of Shaolin
In the paper, 9 Monkeys of Shaolin is a bizarre project: it’s a beat-em-up inspired by Chinese fighting movies but developed by the Russians of Sobaka Studio. Fortunately, everything works very well, and it’s a highly original game with very satisfying gameplay.
The game puts a Chinese fisherman, trained in martial arts, on an intense journey of revenge against those who massacred his family and friends in an attack on an innocent village. Combat is highly polished and fun, and the game – according to the developers themselves – is entirely shaped by the old-school classics.
99 lives
Like the beat-em-ups were very popular in the 90s, a lot of people grew up in love with the genre. The guys from the Brazilian podcast 99 lives are a good example of this, and they took the opportunity to put all that love into a tribute that is quite satisfying to play.
The Brazilian game, developed by QUbyte Interactive, is special for podcast fans, but can be enjoyed even by those who don’t know the group. The game is remarkable for its excellent pixel art visuals, the retro soundtrack, and the very high difficulty.
If you like Ninja Turtles and want to play something more complicated and made in Brazil, 99 lives is the ideal recommendation!
